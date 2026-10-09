WATCH: Mayank Yadav’s fearsome pace helps India to get back-to-back wickets vs WI in 2nd T20I

Mayank Yadav's wicket-taking ability created massive pressure on West Indies' batting lineup as they lost back-to-back wickets in the second T20I of the series.

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Mayank Yadav's brilliant bowling performance vs WI in 2nd ODI

The second match of the T20I series is being played between India and West Indies as the match is going to be an important one for both sides will try to defeat each other to win this clash at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The Indian team had batted first in this match and gave a massive total to their rivals.

India vs West Indies 2026 2nd T20I match Playing 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav

Read more: Tilak Varma achieves HUGE milestone against West Indies in 2nd T20I

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Kamil Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Springer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph

The Men in Blue batted first in this match and gave a big total to their rivals in this match. In a 20-overs game, Team India gave a 250-run target to West Indies. For West Indies, their star players Shai Hope and Kamil Pooran opened the innings.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer handed the ball to his star pacer Mayank Yadav, who displayed a sensational performance while bowling his first over. In the third delivery of the over, Mayank Yadav dismissed Kamil Pooran for 4 runs off 2 balls. In the same next delivery, he bowled Shimron Hetmyer for a golden duck. His wicket-taking ability put pressure on West Indies.

What. A. Delivery \|/ Express pace from Mayank Yadav Updates ▶️ https://t.co/mZlyaWZsoe #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ https://t.co/Lyd3SOPwuN — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2026



However, after their dismissals, West Indies skipper Shai Hope switched gears for his side as he started smashing impressive boundaries at the crucial moment with another star batter, Rovman Powell.

Shai Hope is still at the crease and batting for 63 runs off 32 balls, in which he smashed 4 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 196. Meanwhile, Rovman Powell, who was giving him support with important runs, was dismissed for 24 runs off 13 balls.

With Shai Hope, star West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford played a crucial role, who is known for his attacking approach. Rutherford managed to score 84 runs off 37 balls, includes 7 fours and 7 sixes.

Meanwhile, for the Indian team, star batter Sanju Samson played a defining knock as he smashed 82 runs off 41 balls. In his incredible knock included 9 fours and 4 sixes, which helped the Men in Blue to add 249 runs on the board for the loss of 20 overs.