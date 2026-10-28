WATCH: Mitchell Starc extends his record over Jasprit Bumrah with 20th five-wicket haul on Day 1 of 3rd Test vs SA

Australia's Mitchell Starc claimed a six-wicket haul vs South Africa to dismiss South Africa for 329 on Day 1 of 3rd Test at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday.

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Mitchell Starc (left) celebrates claiming a wicket with Pat Cummins on Day 1 of 3rd Test vs South Africa on Tuesday. (Source: X)

South Africa vs Australia 2026 3rd Test: Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was at his devastating best, claiming 6 for 72 on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday. Starc’s burst ensured that the home team collapsed from 158 for no loss to 329 all out, including losing last four wickets for just 2 runs in a couple of Starc overs.

It was also Starc’s 20th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, extending his lead over South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and India’s Jasprit Bumrah with most five or more wickets in Tests among current pace bowlers. While Starc has claimed 20 five-wicket hauls in 210 innings, Rabada has picked up 17 in 136 innings while Bumrah has 16 in just 99 innings. Australian duo of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins are next on the list with 15 and 14 respectively while West Indies pacer Kemar Roach has 11 five-wicket hauls to his name.

WATCH Mitchell Starc claim six wickets in 3rd Test vs South Africa in Cape Town HERE…

Watch all the action from Australia’s tour of South Africa only on FanCode #SAvAUS https://t.co/obhLYiM2ir — FanCode (@FanCode) October 27, 2026

Mitchell Starc becomes 2nd oldest pacer to claim six wickets on SA soil

The World No. 1 Test bowler was 36 years and 270 days when he claimed the six wickets on Tuesday. Former England bowler Sydney Barnes was 40 years and 301 days when he claimed 7 for 56 in Durban in 1914.

Starc surpassed the record of former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh, when he claimed six for 80 at the age of 36 years and 77 days in Centurion in 1999. “There’s been a lot of things that haven’t felt right through the series. I had a bit of a look last night with (assistant coach) James Franklin and Ronnie (Andrew McDonald), and also my wife who has watched a lot of cricket,” Starc said at end of first day on Tuesday.

“I just had a bit of a look at some footage from the Test in Durban with some overlay from the Ashes, just seeing if there was anything through the action, which there wasn’t really. It was just more a feel thing. I was probably looking too far into it. There wasn’t really much difference in the action,” Starc added.

Starc also became the 8th oldest fast bowler to claim six or more wickets in an innings away from home in Tests. In the 21st century, only James Anderson (38 years, 176 days vs Sri Lanka at Galle in 2021) and Walsh (37 years, 243 days vs England at Lord’s in 2000) were older than Starc.