WATCH: Mohammad Shami sends BIG message to Ajit Agarkar and Co, pulls off brilliant…

Ishan Kishan's South Zone team need 159 runs to each Duleep Trophy 2026 final with Mohammad Shami claiming 3 wickets against Central Zone in Bengaluru.

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Mohammad Shami picked up three wickets in 2nd innings of Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal vs Central Zone. (Photo: IANS)

Central Zone vs East Zone Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal: Bengal and Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohammad Shami is enjoying a fine outing in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal between Central Zone and East Zone. Shami picked up 5 wickets in the semifinal to put Ishan Kishan and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s East Zone in the driver’s seat to pull off a stunning up over defending champions Central Zone led by Rajat Patidar.

Shami, who was traded to Lucknow Super Giants from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 10 crore ahead of IPL 2026, has fallen out of favour of Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee due to fitness issues. But Shami was simply devastating in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The 35-year-old claimed 3/56 in 16 overs to bundle out Rajat Patidar’s side for 158 in 50.2 overs and ensure that the East Zone need 159 runs to reach the Duleep Trophy 2026 final. Shami dismissed Central wicketkeeper Aryan Juyal for 8 and Yash Rathod for 5 but it was his brilliant return catch off India and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Harsh Dubey which stunned everyone on Tuesday.

The LSG pacer pulled off a brilliant one-handed grab to send back Dubey, who had scored 24 off 51 balls with 3 fours.

WATCH Mohammad Shami’s brilliant one-handed catch off Harsh Dubey in Duleep Trophy 2026 semifinal HERE…

Brilliant reflexes Mohd. Shami pulls off a fantastic one-handed-catch off his own bowling to dismiss Harsh Dubey #DuleepTrophy | #CZvEZ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/kyExeix2VY pic.twitter.com/G7ZYgbpmi7 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 1, 2026

Shami became the 6th Indian bowler to complete 900 wickets in domestic cricket. He now had 903 wickets with 382 in first-class cricket, 283 in List A matches and 238 in T20 cricket. The other Indian bowlers to achieve this feat are Kapil Dev (1170 wickets), Zaheer Khan (1168 wickets), Javagal Srinath (940 wickets), Jaydev Unadkat (940 wickets) and Vinay Kumar (923 wickets).

Mukesh Kumar claims four wickets in second innings

His Bengal teammate Mukesh Kumar wrecked havoc from the other end, claiming 4/44 in 12 overs – including wicket of Central Zone and Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar for 5.

Earlier, East Zone and Central Zone posted exact same scores of 266 in their first innings. The East side collapsed after a brilliant 161-run stand for the opening wicket between vice-captain Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever batter to score a fifty in Duleep Trophy at the age of 15 years and 175 days but was dismissed eight short of his maiden first-class century for 92 in 81 balls with 7 sixes.