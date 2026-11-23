Watch: MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi attend Kavya Maran’s wedding reception in Chennai; video and pictures go viral

MS Dhoni attended Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's wedding reception in Chennai alongside Sakshi Dhoni. Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar, Kane Williamson and several other celebrities were also present

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MS Dhoni alongside his wife and Superstar Rajnikanth during Kavya Maran's wedding reception ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

Former India and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni attended the wedding reception of Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran and music composer Anirudh Ravichander in Chennai yesterday. Dhoni, dressed in a black suit, arrived at the event with his wife Sakshi and was among the biggest names from the cricketing world to attend the celebrations.

The reception was held at the ITC Grand Chola in Guindy, Chennai, following the couple’s wedding ceremony in Greece on November 11. Dhoni’s presence attracted attention with pictures and videos of the five-time Indian Premier League winning captain going viral on social media.

Several prominent personalities from cricket, cinema and politics attended the reception. From the cricketing fraternity, former Sri Lankan captain Muttiah Muralitharan, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori, Dale Steyn and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were among the guests.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma also attended the celebrations.

The film industry was equally well represented. Superstar Rajinikanth, actor Ajith Kumar, Silambarasan TR (Simbu), Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Pooja Hegde, Ramya Krishnan, Simran and Pradeep Ranganathan were among the celebrities present.

Filmmakers Atlee, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Shankar, Nelson Dilipkumar, Vignesh Shivan and Ashwath Marimuthu also attended the event. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was among the political personalities who joined the celebrations.

Former Chief Minister MK Stalin also thanked the guests for attending and blessing the couple.

MS Dhoni gearing up for new chapter in IPL

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s appearance came just a few weeks after he announced his IPL retirement. The legendary wicket-keeper batter, who was struggling with knee for the past couple of seasons, will no longer don the yellow jersey on the field.

However, he might have retired as a player, but he will remain associated with the CSK as a mentor from the next season. The five-time IPL-winning captain will join the newly formed coaching staff under head coach Zaheer Khan and guide the next generation of players.

Zaheer Khan, who replaced Stephen Fleming as the head coach, will be joined by new bowling coach Mohit Sharma, Assistant coaches Albie Morkel, Gareth Batty and Sridharan Sriram and fielding coach James Foster.

The new team management’s first major task will be to fill up some of the gaps in the team during next month’s mini-auction in Goa. Chennai will walk in with a purse of INR 28.05 crores and they will be looking to fill six vacant slots in the squad on December 16.