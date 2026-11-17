WATCH: MS Dhoni’s Instagram post after IPL retirement goes viral, over 7.5 million ‘likes’ in 3 hours

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni shared an emotional post on his Instagram after announcing his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

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MS Dhoni’s viral Instagram post gets 7.5 million likes in 3 hours (Image - X)

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni shared an emotional video after retiring from Indian Premier League (IPL) The 45-year-old posted the video on Instagram on Tuesday. It got more than 7.5 million likes in just three hours. Several fans watched the video and shared their feelings regarding the end of his IPL playing career.

Dhoni’s video had some special moments from his cricket career. The video had clips of his time with the Indian team and Chennai Super Kings. He also displayed some of his best wins and happy moments with teammates. Fans from across the country shared their love for the former India captain and remembered his time on the field.

Dhoni also wrote a short message for his fans with the video. “Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it,” he wrote. Many fans liked the post and shared their favourite memories of Dhoni. The video got millions of likes in a short time, showing that fans still love him after his IPL retirement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

From the upcoming season, MS Dhoni will be seen as the mentor of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath revealed a big statement from MS Dhoni regarding his future in the franchise for IPL 2027.

Rupa Gurunath said MS Dhoni asked the CSK team to add his name to the released players’ list during a video call on Saturday. She added that he made this decision after months of doubting whether he could continue playing for the franchise at the top level.

“When I met him a few months ago, he told me that he wasn’t sure if he would be able to play in the upcoming season. We were on a call on Saturday discussing our team releases. We had gone through a lot of cricket discussions. We were thinking about strategy for the next season, who we should think of picking. A lot of discussions went on and, at the end of the call, Kasi was just reading the list of releases, and very quietly, MS said, ‘Maybe you should add my name.’

“You won’t believe it. The video call just shut down at that moment. I called them back and told them, ‘You know what, even the internet could not handle you not being able to play next season,” she said in a video shared by the franchise on Tuesday.