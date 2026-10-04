WATCH: Mukesh Kumar’s six-wicket haul helps Rishabh Pant-led Rest of India win Irani Cup 2026

Mukesh Kumar’s sensational six-wicket haul as Rest of India bowled Jammu & Kashmir out for 111 to secure a 167-run victory and lift the Irani Cup in Srinagar.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-mukesh-kumars-six-wicket-haul-helps-rishabh-pant-led-rest-of-india-win-irani-cup-2026-8532706/ Copy

Rest of India celebrates after defeating Jammu & Kashmir in the Irani Cup 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Irani Cup 2026: Mukesh Kumar produced a superb bowling performance as Rishabh Pant-led Rest of India defeated Jammu & Kashmir by 167 runs to win the Irani Cup on Sunday. The Bengal pacer returned figures of 6/33 and played a key role in wrapping up J&K’s second innings for just 111 runs.

Mukesh led the attack brilliantly as Jammu & Kashmir struggled to deal with the Rest of India pacers. His six-wicket haul came at a crucial stage of the match and helped Rest of India complete a comfortable victory.

Mukesh, Akash Deep trigger J&K collapse

Jammu & Kashmir began their chase of 279 with a clear advantage. Having taken a 41-run first-innings lead, the hosts only needed to hold on for a draw to win the Irani Cup.

Shubham Khajuria and Qamran Iqbal gave J&K a strong start, putting together 54 runs for the opening wicket. Both batters scored 32 before Akash Deep broke the partnership by trapping Iqbal in front.

Mukesh then changed the game just before lunch. He removed Shubham Pundir and captain Paras Dogra off successive deliveries in the 15th over, leaving J&K under serious pressure.

6⃣ wickets of the highest quality! Relive Mukesh Kumar’s superb 6/33 in the second innings that guided Rest of India to a memorable victory in the #IraniCup 2⃣0⃣2⃣6⃣ Updates ▶️ https://t.co/WPBSyJPp33 https://t.co/rizC5Batz7 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 4, 2026

The hosts went into lunch at 89/3, but the situation quickly became worse after the break.

J&K lose six wickets for 22 runs

Khajuria was dismissed by Akash Deep with the first ball after lunch, and that wicket opened the door for a dramatic collapse.

Jammu & Kashmir lost their next six wickets for only 22 runs as Mukesh and Akash kept the pressure on. The lower order had no answer to the disciplined bowling, and J&K were eventually bowled out for 111 in only 28.4 overs.

Mukesh finished with 6/33, while Akash Deep claimed 3/25. The two pacers shared nine wickets between them to finish the match in style.

Akash’s performance will also be encouraging for India’s team management ahead of the upcoming New Zealand tour, with the pacer showing signs of returning to full fitness.

Rest of India clinch Irani Cup

Earlier, Rest of India resumed their second innings at 306/8 but were bowled out for 319. Umar Nazir, Sunil Kumar and Sahil Lotra took three wickets each for Jammu & Kashmir.

However, the Rest of India bowlers produced a much stronger performance when it mattered most. Their attack dismissed J&K for 111 and secured a 167-run victory.

. . ✌️ Mukesh Kumar wraps things up in fine fashion as Rest of India defeat J&K by 1⃣6⃣7⃣ runs in Srinagar to clinch the #IraniCup 2026 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/imfbVIsPep @mflone_ https://t.co/Nhi5ezUvND — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 4, 2026

The win sealed the Irani Cup for Rest of India, with Mukesh Kumar’s six-wicket spell proving decisive in the final innings.