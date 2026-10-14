Watch: New Delhi Capitals assistant coach Yuvraj Singh sent off with fiery ‘salute celebration’ by Sheldon Cottrell

The India Champions also exited the World Championship of Legends tournament after losing their latest encounter against the West Indies Champions

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Yuvraj Singh walks off the field after Sheldon Cottrell got his crucial wicket in WCL season three match. (Photo: Screengrab/FanCode)

Former West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell rolled back the years and gave a glimpse of his famous “soldier salute” celebration after getting the crucial wicket of legendary former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh during a match between India Champions and the West Indies Champions in the T20 World Championship of Legends season 3.

The tournament has become very popular of late due to the presence of several high-profile retired cricketers who still appear to be going strong. WCL season 3 features a total of seven teams – India Champions, Pakistan Champions, England Champions, Australia Champions, South Africa Champions, the West Indies Champions and Bangladesh Champions who are making their debut this year.

Only two games are remaining in the league phase with the semi-finals taking place on October 16.

Yuvraj Singh sent off with salutations by Sheldon Cottrell

Yesterday, in match number 15 of WCL season three, left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell had the better of newly appointed batting and assistant coach of Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals Yuvraj Singh.

It was during the fourth over of the match when Cottrell bowled a well crafted good length delivery outside the off-stump. The ball swung away slightly and prompted Yuvraj Singh to take out his bat and attempt a shot towards covers.

Wait for Sheldon Cottrell’s signature celebration #WCL #WorldChampionshipOfLegends https://t.co/F5MJbcmfgi — FanCode (@FanCode) October 13, 2026

It eventually proved to be a wrong decision as the ball took a thick outside edge and landed safely in the wicket-keeper’s gloves. As a result, Yuvraj Singh got out cheaply for just four runs off three balls, leaving the India Champions in a state of worry.

Right after getting the crucial breakthrough, Sheldon Cottrell brought back his famous send-off celebration as he marched towards Yuvraj Singh and gave a salute. Everyone in the West Champions team enjoyed Cottrell’s celebration.

West Indies Champions dent India Champions’ hopes of reaching semis

Meanwhile, the West Indies Champions defeated India Champions by six wickets yesterday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The defeat ended India’s hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals.

India Champions struggled with the bat after being asked to put up a competitive total. They managed 110/8 in their 20 overs, with the top order failing to make an impact. Rishi Dhawan scored 34 runs, while Harbhajan Singh remained unbeaten on 28 to help India cross the 100-run mark.

West Indies Champions chased down the target comfortably, reaching 111/4 in 14.5 overs. Chadwick Walton played a key role in the chase and was named Player of the Match for his performance. The win gave West Indies Champions two crucial points and confirmed their place in the semi-finals.

India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, suffered their fourth defeat in five matches and were knocked out of the competition.