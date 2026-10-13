WATCH: New Indian women’s team captain Smriti Mandhana begins practicing in nets for Zimbabwe series

Indian women's team captain Smriti Mandhana started practicing in the nets for her maiden series for India against Zimbabwe. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Smriti Mandhana begins practicing for Zimbabwe series (Image - BCCI Women)

The Indian women’s team is ready to face Zimbabwe in the white-ball series. The series will begin from October 16 onwards in Raipur. This fixture will be special for the Indian team and fans as well. Star player, Smriti Mandhana will be seen handling the captaincy responsibility for Team India, after Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down across all the formats.

The Indian side were under Harmanpreet Kaur’s control for a while as it is going to be interesting how Smriti Mandhana will lead the national team. The Indian team will face them in the three ODIs and T20Is. The plus point for Smriti Mandhana would be the previous captaincy experience. She has already played a captain role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The franchise also won two titles in the tournament.

Ahead of the series against Zimbabwe, Smriti Mandhana also started training for the fixtures as the Indian cricket team posted a video of the Indian captain practicing and having a batting session in the nets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

Recently, the Indian team was seen achieving many milestones as they secured Asian Games 2026 gold. Meanwhile, they also defeated Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 finals to seal the title.

Smriti Mandhana played an average role for India in the events. The Indian team defeated Sri Lanka by a big margin of 147 runs to seal a gold medal. In that match, Smriti Mandhana delivered a remarkable performance for India by scoring 79 runs off 45 balls. In her knock, she smashed 5 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 175. In the rest of the matches at Asian Games 2026, she scored 116 runs in two innings.

According to her records, she’s talking to the sky as her recent impressive knocks helped her to become the leading T20I run-scorer in women’s cricket and also helped to etch her name for the most international runs and centuries record.

Speaking about her overall performance for India. In 179 T20Is, she has managed to score 4,867 runs at an average of 31.00 and a strike rate of 127, including 2 centuries and 37 fifties. In the last two matches, Smriti has scored 765 runs in 21 innings at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 148.25. It included a century and five fifties with the highest score of 124.