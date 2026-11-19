WATCH: New Zealand captain Tom Latham equals unwanted record of Virender Sehwag after being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed New Zealand captain Tom Latham for a duck on Day 1 of 1st Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-new-zealand-captain-tom-latham-equals-unwanted-record-of-virender-sehwag-after-being-dismissed-by-jasprit-bumrah-8546134/ Copy

New Zealand captain Tom Latham reacts after being dismissed on Day 1 of 1st Test vs India. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test: Captain Tom Latham had a horror start to the two-match Test series against the Indians on Day 1 of the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. Latham was dismissed off the third ball of the Test match for a two-ball duck, leaving a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah to see his off-stump knocked back.

It was Latham’s fifth duck as captain of the New Zealand – the second-highest in his country’s history in Test cricket, only behind Stephen Fleming’s unwanted tally of 13 ducks as skipper. Latham now has 15 ducks as a Test opener, equaling the record of former India opener Virender Sehwag on the opening day of the first Test.

Former West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite tops the list with 19 ducks as a Test opener, followed by former England skipper Mike Atherton with 17 and Sri Lanka’s Marvan Atapattu with 16. Sehwag and New Zealand skipper Latham are tied in fourth place with 15 ducks each.

WATCH Tom Latham dismissed for a duck by Jasprit Bumrah on 1st day of 1st Test at Wellington…

Some introductions are best made with a BOOM. Tom Latham gets a taste of Jasprit Bumrah’s brilliance in the very first over! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZVIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 18, 2026

Indian bowlers had NZ five down for 70

Shubman Gill’s side got off to a flying start in the game after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. After sending back Latham in the opening over, Anshul Kamboj struck with the new ball from the other end – getting the other opener, Devon Conway, caught behind for 4.

Akash Deep then joined the wicket-takers list, getting Rachin Ravindra caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for 15 off 50 balls. Bumrah then struck a double blow either side of the lunch break, dismissing Daryl Mitchell for 1 – caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal – and then getting wicketkeeper Tom Blundell to edge to Shubman Gill at first slip to reduce the home team to 70 for 5 in the 29th over.

But a massive 150-plus runs partnership between centurion Henry Nichols and all-rounder Glenn Phillips frustrated the Indian bowlers on the opening day.

Earlier, after winning the toss on Thursday morning, Indian captain Gill said the team opted to bowl first after taking a look at the Wellington pitch, which should offer more assistance initially compared to the second day.

“Yeah, definitely we’ve seen there’s a bit more initially in the wicket as compared to the second innings. So if we were able to exploit that,” Gill said after winning the toss.

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test Playing 11

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy