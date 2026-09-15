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WATCH: Nitish Kumar Reddy’s three-wicket haul puts Afghanistan in trouble

Star Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's three-wicket haul helped India to stop Afghanistan on a low score in the second T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: September 15, 2026, 10:01 PM IST
Nitish Kumar Reddy's three-wicket haul vs AFG
Nitish Kumar Reddy's three-wicket haul vs Afghanistan in second T20I

The second match of the T20I series is played between India and Afghanistan, where both teams are looking for a victory in this match. Afghanistan played their innings in this match, they gave a fighting total to the Indian team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

India vs Afghanistan second T20I playing XI

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Read more: WATCH: Arshdeep Singh's brilliant bowling shakes Afghanistan as India take control

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Nitish Kumar Reddy shines with three wickets as India restrict Afghanistan to 159/8

The Indian team got a chance to bowl first in this match like the last game. They took advantage of this game as well. Afghanistan’s batting line failed to deliver their magic in this game. The Afghanistan captain, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz opened the innings, where Arshdeep Singh helped his side to get a wicket of Gurbaz for a duck.

Each player showcased their impressive bowling performance in this match. Players like Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi showed brilliant bowling performance in the second T20I.

However, there was one more star player, who showed an impressive bowling performance and put massive pressure on Afghanistan’s batting lineup. Indian star all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy dismissed Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan in this match. He bowled three overs in the match and conceded 24 runs.

The Indian bowling attack’s impressive performance helped them to restrict their rivals to a low score in this match. Afghanistan scored 159 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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