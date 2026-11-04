Watch: Not Shubman Gill or Virat Kohli, Blackcaps captain Mitchell Santner says he hates facing Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner picked Arshdeep Singh when asked which Indian player he least enjoys facing in a recently uploaded video

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India's star pacer Arshdeep Singh (Photo: BCCI)

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner has named Arshdeep Singh as the Indian player he least enjoys facing, rather than batting stars Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. The left-arm pacer earned the mention during a quick-fire interaction between the two captains ahead of the five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand.

Santner was asked to name the Indian player he would least like to face. While many would have expected him to pick Kohli, Rohit or even Shubman Gill, the New Zealand skipper went with Arshdeep.

India captain Gill was also asked the same question about the New Zealand team. He picked Santner as the player he would least like to face, making for a light-hearted exchange between the two captains.

Arshdeep has become an important part of India’s bowling attack across formats. His ability to swing the new ball and deliver accurate yorkers at the death makes him a difficult bowler to deal with. He has also played a key role in India’s recent white-ball campaigns.

The exchange comes ahead of an important ODI assignment for both sides. India will look to carry their momentum from the five-match T20I series, which they won 3-2. New Zealand, meanwhile, will aim to bounce back after losing the T20I series.

Much of the attention will be on India’s senior batters, Rohit and Kohli, who return to the ODI setup. Both players remain key figures in India’s plans as the team builds towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Santner has also spoken about the challenge of bowling to the two experienced batters. He said New Zealand’s bowling group had discussed plans for India’s batting line-up and would need to adjust according to the conditions.

The New Zealand captain acknowledged that Rohit and Kohli continue to play well and attract crowds wherever they feature. He also pointed out that bowling short to Rohit may not be an effective option anymore, given the Indian opener’s ability to hit deliveries over the boundary.

India and New Zealand will begin their ODI series in Auckland on November 4. The five-match contest will give both teams an opportunity to assess their combinations ahead of the next major 50-over assignment.

India’s squad for ODIs against New Zealand

India’s ODI squad for the first three ODIs vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI).

India’s ODI squad for the fourth and fifth games vs New Zealand: Shreyas Iyer (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (WK, VC), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.