Watch: Prasidh Krishna lands major breakthrough of Rachin Ravindra to send half of New Zealand’s batting order packing

Prasidh Krishna removed Rachin Ravindra for 37 on Day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand with KL Rahul taking a brilliant catch at gully

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Prasidh Krishna gave India an important breakthrough on day 5 of the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, dismissing Rachin Ravindra for 37 runs. The left-handed batter had spent considerable time at the crease before KL Rahul completed a sharp catch at gully to end his resistance.

Ravindra was batting with patience as New Zealand looked to save the match after being asked to follow on. He scored 37 off 129 deliveries, with his innings including three boundaries. He shared a 72-run partnership with Devon Conway, helping New Zealand steady their innings after losing two early wickets.

Read more: Rishabh Pant opens up on century and record breaking knock against New Zealand in 1st Test

Prasidh eventually broke the partnership after India brought him back into the attack. The pacer bowled a delivery outside the off stump that Ravindra attempted to drive on the rise. The batter went after the ball but could not keep it away from the fielders.

KL Rahul, stationed at gully, reacted quickly and took a sharp two-handed catch above his head. Ravindra had to walk back to the pavilion, giving India a much-needed wicket on the final morning.

Prasidh finds the outside edge, and KL Rahul holds on at gully to send Rachin Ravindra back for 37! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/8hKU5QOvLT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026

The dismissal came shortly after Washington Sundar had removed Devon Conway for 65. Conway’s innings came to an end when he got an inside edge off Sundar’s delivery, with Rishabh Pant completing the catch behind the stumps.

New Zealand had resumed Day 5 at 119/2, with Conway and Ravindra at the crease. India’s bowlers made good use of the overcast conditions and the breeze at the Basin Reserve to put pressure on the home side.

With two wickets falling in the first session, India strengthened their position in the match. New Zealand managed only 38 runs in the morning session and reached 157/4 at lunch, still trailing India by 195 runs.

What has happened in the Test so far?

India dominated the first innings after declaring at 720/9. KL Rahul scored 136, while Rishabh Pant struck 128. Shubman Gill (98), Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Dhruv Jurel (78) also made important contributions.

In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 368 in their first innings. Henry Nicholls scored 175, while Glenn Phillips contributed 118. Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets, while Akash Deep claimed three.

Asked to follow on, New Zealand were 202/5 after 90 overs in their second innings at the time of writing, trailing India by 150 runs.

India were pushing for a victory, while the hosts were looking to bat out the remaining time and save the Test.