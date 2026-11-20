WATCH: Prince Yadav, Harshit Rana blow away Nepal, power India ‘A’ to massive win in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 opener

Star players Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana's brilliant bowling performance helped Team India A get their first victory in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

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India A defeat Nepal by 306 runs in the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars (Image - BCCI)

India A began their Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 campaign with a big win over Nepal in Doha on Friday, November 20. The team played well in both batting and bowling. The batters scored 332 runs, while the bowlers took wickets early and made the chase very hard for Nepal. Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra scored hundreds, while Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav took two wickets each.

India A had a poor start after being asked to bat first. Abhishek Sharma got out after scoring just nine runs. Ayush Badoni also failed to score big and made only two runs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 26 runs off 32 balls before losing his wicket. India A lost three wickets for just 42 runs and needed a good stand.

Tilak Varma and Kumar Kushagra then came together and helped the team. They played with care at first and did not give Nepal more chances to take wickets. After spending some time at the crease, both started scoring runs quickly. They added 206 runs for the fourth wicket and took India A to a big score.

Kushagra scored 117 runs off 102 balls. He hit 10 fours and five sixes. Tilak also made a hundred, scoring 107 runs off 113 balls. He hit six fours and four sixes. Both batters helped India A get back into the game after losing three early wickets.

Suryansh Shedge also added quick runs towards the end. He scored 36 runs off just 14 balls, with two fours and three sixes. His quick knock helped India A go past 330 runs. The team finished at 332/9 in 50 overs.

India A’s bowlers also did well and made it hard for Nepal to score runs. Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav took two wickets each. Prince got two wickets in the same over as he dismissed Deepak Dumre and Basir Ahmed. Harshit also took two wickets and helped India A keep Nepal under pressure.

THE STAR OF INDIA A’s BOWLING SHOW! Prince Yadav produced an absolute spectacle, ripping through Nepal’s batting line-up and completing a sensational 5-fer with back-to-back strikes. Watch India A vs Nepal in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026

Nepal lost six wickets for just 17 runs in the first eight overs. After losing so many wickets early, it became very hard for them to chase the target. India’s bowlers kept taking wickets and did not allow Nepal to build a good stand.

Harshit Rana bags his 4th wicket in a sensational new-ball burst Watch India A vs Nepal in the #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStarsMens2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV https://t.co/KJJ3oDaQK2 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 20, 2026

India A will now play Pakistan A on November 22. The team will hope to win its next match as well.

India A vs Nepal A playing XI, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars:

Nepal (Playing XI): Arjun Kumal, Kushal Bhurtel, Basir Ahamad, Lokesh Bam, Deepak Dumre(w), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Pawan Sarraf, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Pratis GC

India A (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav