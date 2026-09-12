Watch: Razaullah Khan turns his Pakistan debut into six hitting carnage on day three of 3rd Test against England

Razaullah Khan produced one of the most memorable Test debuts for Pakistan as his stunning six-hitting display helped turn the third Test against England at Edgbaston on its head. The 21-year-old came in at No. 9 with Pakistan still in trouble, but attacked England’s bowlers without hesitation.

He smashed 81 off 63 balls, including four fours and nine sixes, giving Pakistan a chance of avoiding a 3-0 series sweep.

The most remarkable part of Razaullah’s innings was the way he took on England’s pace attack. He did not sit back and wait for loose deliveries. Instead, he went after the bowlers whenever they missed their length.

Gus Atkinson was one of his main targets. Razaullah smashed three sixes off Atkinson in the space of four balls, taking the game away from England’s control. He then took on Josh Tongue before producing another memorable sequence against Jofra Archer.

Razaullah hit Archer for two consecutive sixes, followed by a four, sending the Edgbaston crowd into a frenzy.

All 8 sixes of Razaullah Today pic.twitter.com/3rsxElqoxw — Jered William Jr. (@Jeredwilliam) September 11, 2026

His nine sixes also put him in the record books. The tally equalled Tim Southee’s record for the most sixes by a batter in a Test innings in England. He also brought up his half-century from just 43 balls, the fastest fifty by a Pakistani on Test debut.

Razaullah’s innings was even more important because of the situation Pakistan found themselves in. England had dominated the first two Tests and looked set for another comfortable victory after bowling Pakistan out for just 133 in the first innings.

Pakistan were still under pressure when their second innings began, but Shan Masood, Azan Awais and Babar Azam all scored half-centuries to give the visitors a chance.

Meanwhile, England won the toss and bowled Pakistan out for 133 in the first innings, with Josh Tongue taking four wickets. England replied with 396, taking a big first-innings lead. Pakistan then fought back in their second innings with Masood scoring 95, Azan making 59 and Babar Azam contributing 76.

Razaullah’s late assault, along with Mohammad Abbas’ 42, took Pakistan to 449 all out. England were left with 130 to win on the fourth day.

The visitors are well on course to another loss in the third Test, which will see them return back home with a 3-0 whitewash, a result that will surely dent their hopes of finishing in the top two positions of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championships points table.