WATCH: RCB captain Rajat Patidar smashes 41-ball 100, become first-ever MP batter to score SMAT century

Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar smashed an explosive 135 off 48 balls with 13 sixes in SMAT 2026 match vs Assam in Mullanpur on Monday.

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RCB captain Rajat Patidar scored 2nd T20 century of his care on Monday. (Photo: IANS)

Madhya Pradesh vs Assam SMAT 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Madhya Pradesh captain Rajat Patidar had an explosive start to his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 tournament, smashing 100 off 41 balls. Patidar clobbered a blazing 135 off 48 balls with 13 sixes and 8 fours against Assam in their SMAT 2026 match at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Monday.

Madhya Pradesh were struggling at 57 for 3 in 7.4 overs before Patidar put on 153 runs for the fourth wicket in only 62 balls with Shivang Kumar, who put on 61 off 38 balls with 4 sixes and 3 fours, to power their side to 250 for 6 after batting first. By the 15th over, Patidar was batting on 48 off 24 balls but he upped the ante in the last five overs in which he smashed 87 off 24 balls and became the first-ever batter from Madhya Pradesh to score a ton in SMAT history.

Patidar, who was retained for Rs 11 crore by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2026 season, has led his franchise to back-to-back Indian Premier League titles in the last two seasons.

WATCH Rajat Patidar’s blazing century vs Assam in SMAT 2026 match HERE…

Kaptaaanaaa meri jaaan another brilliant hundred from Sir Rajat Patidar 124* still batting #SMAT2026 https://t.co/kIxp9MiLMZ — Santoshvk18 (@269signofff) November 16, 2026

It was the 33-year-old MP skipper’s second T20 century and first after his iconic 112 against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 Eliminator match. Before the match against Assam, Patidar had scored 3425 T20 runs in 114 matches at an average of 35.67 with a strike-rate of 159.59.

Assam, in reply, were nowhere in the hunt and were bundled out for only 119 in 17.4 overs to lose by 131 runs. Team India and LSG pacer Avesh Khan started the rout by claiming 2 for 20 in 3 overs while left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya picked up 3/17 in 4 overs.

Deepak Chahar, Manav Suthar help Rajasthan rout Jharkhand

In another Elite Group A match, Rajasthan secured a 55-run victory over SMAT 2025 winners Jharkhand after posting 166 in 19.3 overs. Rohan Rajbar scored an aggressive 35 off 23 balls, while Kartik Sharma made 39 and LSG batter Mukul Choudhary chimed in with 31 off just 17 deliveries. Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Anukul Roy was Jharkhand’s most successful bowler with 3/25.

Jharkhand’s reply unravelled almost immediately, with Mumbai Indians pacer Deepak Chahar striking twice in the opening over to leave them at 0 for 2. They slipped to 29 for 5 and were eventually bowled out for 111 in 17.5 overs. Sushant Mishra offered some resistance with 39 off 28 balls, but Rajasthan’s bowlers maintained control, with Chahar, GT and India all-rounder Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar, Himanshu Rana and Pratyush Kumar claiming two wickets each.

Vidarbha produced a commanding eight-wicket win over Odisha in Elite Group C, chasing down a target of 162 with 14 balls to spare. Odisha posted 161 for 8 before Vidarbha reached 162 for 2 in 17.4 overs. Nachiket Bhute led the bowling effort with figures of 4 for 22 to restrict Odisha, while Gourav Choudhury contributed 53 with the bat. Needing 162 to win, Atharva Taide struck 74 and Danish Malewar remained unbeaten on 65 to guide Vidarbha home.