WATCH: Record-breaking Smriti Mandhana smashes 57-ball 100 in India Women’s big win over Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2026

Smriti Mandhana smashed a record 124 as India defeated Hong Kong in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai.

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Smriti Mandhana celebrates her record-breaking 124 against Hong Kong. (Photo: BCCI)

Smriti Mandhana produced a record-breaking batting show before India’s bowlers completed a dominant performance against Hong Kong in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday. Mandhana smashed 124 off 64 balls as India posted 193/5 before bowling Hong Kong out for just 56 in 16.2 overs to register a massive 137-run victory in Dubai.

Mandhana’s stunning knock included 14 fours and seven sixes. She reached her century in 57 balls and became the first Indian woman to score two T20I centuries. Her latest hundred also took her to 18 international centuries, the most by any batter in women’s international cricket.

Mandhana breaks multiple records

Mandhana’s innings was not just about the runs. She also moved past Mithali Raj’s tally of 10,868 international runs to become the leading run-scorer in women’s international cricket.

The India opener now has 18 international hundreds, moving ahead of Australia’s Meg Lanning, who had 17. Her 124 is also the highest individual score in the history of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup, going past Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in 2024.

Mandhana’s score is also the highest individual T20I score by an Indian woman, surpassing her own previous best of 112 against England in 2025.

Smriti Mandhana becomes the first Indian woman to score two T20I centuries — with Vivek Razdan’s call adding that little extra magic. ️✨ Watch India vs Hong Kong, China LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026… pic.twitter.com/8vU13SOpg8 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 3, 2026

Hong Kong won the toss and chose to bowl, but Mandhana and Shafali Verma quickly put India in control.

The opening pair added 74 runs before Shafali was dismissed for 28 off 17 balls. She hit three fours and two sixes during her quick stay at the crease.

Pratika Rawal then made 10 off 12 balls before being dismissed by Joyleen Kaur. Mandhana continued to attack despite the wickets around her and shifted gears in the second half of the innings.

She reached her fifty from 41 balls before accelerating heavily. Three consecutive sixes in the 18th over helped her move closer to a big score.

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Mandhana’s memorable innings came to an end on the penultimate ball of the innings. She was run out after a mix-up with Bharti Fulmali while trying to take a run.

Richa Ghosh scored 11 off 13 balls, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur made 10 off nine. Fulmali remained unbeaten on two and Deepti Sharma finished on one not out as India reached 193/5 in 20 overs.

For Hong Kong, Marina Lamplough was the most successful bowler with 2/46, while Ruchitha Venkatesh and Joyleen Kaur took one wicket each.

Hong Kong collapse in run chase

Chasing 194, Hong Kong struggled to deal with India’s bowling attack and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

The hosts were eventually bowled out for just 56 in 16.2 overs, handing India a comfortable 137-run victory. Deepti Sharma led the bowling attack with three wickets as India completed another strong all-round performance.

India’s second successive win has strengthened their position in Group A. After a 94-run victory over Thailand in their opening match, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will now face Pakistan in their next group game on September 5.