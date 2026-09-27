WATCH: Record-breaking Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill tons power India to massive win over WI in 1st ODI

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 139 and completed 15,000 ODI runs as India defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the 1st ODI. Read on for the full story.

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Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring his 55th ODI century against West Indies. (Photo: IANS)

Virat Kohli produced another memorable ODI performance as India defeated West Indies by eight wickets in the first ODI at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. Kohli scored an unbeaten 139 off just 88 balls as India chased down 296 with 50 balls to spare and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The victory also saw Kohli reach the landmark of 15,000 ODI runs, making him only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve the feat. India’s ODI series against West Indies began on September 27, with Shubman Gill leading the side.

Virat Kohli completes 15,000 ODI runs in style

Kohli reached the 15,000-run mark during his stunning knock. He got there in the 29th over when he pulled a short delivery from Alzarri Joseph towards deep midwicket for a boundary.

The moment brought the Thiruvananthapuram crowd to its feet. Kohli raised his bat before exchanging a glove punch and hug with captain Shubman Gill.

The veteran batter eventually finished unbeaten on 139 from 88 balls, hitting 10 fours and nine sixes. His knock also brought up his 55th ODI century, extending his record for the most hundreds in the format.

The chase-master has done it yet again! #ViratKohli brings up his 55th ODI century in trademark style! #INDvWI 1st ODI LIVE NOW https://t.co/zk2ABY21JG pic.twitter.com/Rn5LVjWZWz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 27, 2026

Shubman Gill joins Kohli with another ton

Gill also produced a brilliant innings in the chase. The India captain scored 110 off 108 balls, with 13 fours and one six, to register his 10th ODI century.

Skipper #ShubmanGill leading from the front! Prince brings up his maiden ODI century against the #WestIndies, continuing his sensational run in Thiruvananthapuram! #INDvWI 1st ODI LIVE NOW https://t.co/3ltMZ3giiw pic.twitter.com/UimtV8k0Mv — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 27, 2026

Gill and Kohli added 151 runs for the second wicket, taking the game away from the West Indies after India had made a solid start through Rohit Sharma.

Rohit scored 32 before being dismissed, but Gill and Kohli ensured there was no pressure on the Indian middle order.

West Indies post 295/7

Earlier, West Indies posted 295/7 in 50 overs after being asked to bat. Justin Greaves led their batting effort with a century, scoring 101, while John Campbell contributed 62.

Amir Jangoo remained unbeaten on 58 as the visitors finished strongly in the final overs.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav was the standout bowler. The left-arm spinner claimed 4/40, keeping the West Indies batters under pressure through the middle overs.

India take 1-0 lead

India completed the chase in 41.4 overs, reaching 300/2. Kohli’s unbeaten 139 and Gill’s 110 formed the heart of the successful chase.

With Kohli reaching another major ODI milestone and Gill continuing his strong run as captain, India now head into the second ODI with a 1-0 advantage. The second match will be played in Guwahati on September 30.