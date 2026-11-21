Watch: Rishabh Pant hits 22nd half-century with boundary off Jacob Duffy as India strengthen their grip on 1st Test against Blackcaps

Rishabh Pant also stitched a crucial 100-run partnership with captain Shubman Gill to take India's total beyond 400 on day three of the 1st Test against New Zealand

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File photo of Rishabh Pant. (Photo: IANS)

Rishabh Pant has well and truly arrived in New Zealand as the Indian wicket-keeper batter smashed a terrific half-century to help India cross the 400-run mark on day three of the on-going first Test at the scenic Basin Reserve Stadium in Wellington. This was Pant’s 22nd fifty in the longest format and he reached to that mark with a four off Jacob Duffy.

Rishabh Pant brings up his 22nd Test fifty in his trademark style! #INDvsNZ https://t.co/EVAkThtwv3 — Vishall. (@VishallDugout) November 21, 2026

Pant brought up his fifty in just 57 balls, striking five fours and two sixes. He started cautiously before shifting gears in the final session, taking on the New Zealand bowlers with his attacking approach.

The left-hander was particularly aggressive against Duffy, who struggled to contain the Indian batters. Pant took the New Zealand pacer for 18 runs in the 121st over, hitting two sixes and a boundary. He then reached his half-century with another four in the following over.

Pant also shared an important partnership with captain Shubman Gill. The two added 100 runs for the fourth wicket, putting India in a strong position after the dismissal of KL Rahul.

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Gill played the more patient role, reaching 98 not out off 145 deliveries, including nine fours and two sixes. Pant’s aggressive approach allowed the Indian captain to settle at the other end and move closer to his century, but Gill could not bring up triple figures.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a flying start with 85 off just 89 balls. He struck 16 boundaries and added 130 runs with KL Rahul for the opening wicket before being caught by Tom Blundell off Matt Henry.

KL Rahul continued his impressive form and scored 136 off 290 deliveries. His innings included nine fours and two sixes. He shared a 165-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, who also made a valuable contribution with 80 off 175 balls. Padikkal was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson, while Rahul fell to Nathan Smith.

New Zealand had earlier posted 368 in their first innings, with Henry Nicholls scoring an unbeaten 175 and Glenn Phillips contributing 118.

India ahead by 118 runs

Meanwhile, the Indian team has finished day three ahead by 118 runs in the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve. Shubman Gill was the last one to depart before the end of the day for 98 off 146. Rishabh Pant will continue to bat on day four along side Anshul Kamboj tomorrow on day four.