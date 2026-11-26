WATCH: Rishabh Pant plays local cricket match in Christchurch, smashes 54 off 21 balls ahead of IND vs NZ 2nd Test

Rishabh Pant surprised local cricketers in Christchurch by playing a social cricket match and smashing 54 runs off just 21 balls ahead of the second India vs New Zealand Test.

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Rishabh Pant smashes 54 runs in a local Christchurch cricket match. (Screengrab/X/RP17Gang)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant found an interesting way to prepare for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The left-handed batter surprised local cricket players by joining a social cricket match at Hagley Park on Wednesday.

Pant did not just make a surprise appearance but also entertained everyone with his powerful batting, scoring 54 runs off only 21 balls. His unexpected visit gave local players a memorable opportunity to share the field with one of India’s biggest international cricket stars.

The match was played just next to Hagley Oval, where India will face New Zealand in the second Test. Interestingly, Pant played under the name ‘Stan Stan’ on the scorecard.

Open House Swingers were a player short for their match in Christchurch. Then a mystery player scored 50 in 21 balls on his debut and finished with 72 runs off 26 balls. https://t.co/92SPM75b2g — RP17 Gang™ (@RP17Gang) November 25, 2026

How Did Rishabh Pant Join A Local Cricket Match In Christchurch?

Pant’s appearance came about after a chance meeting with Mohammad Safi, a member of the Open House Swingers team. Safi spotted the Indian cricketer riding an electric bike in central Christchurch and decided to approach him.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Safi explained how the unusual invitation turned into a memorable cricket experience.

“I saw Rishabh going around on an electric bike,” Safi said. “So I went and stopped him, and we start talking and taking a few photos and stuff, and I asked him, do you want to play cricket for us? He was like, OK, I’ll come and play for you guys. Then he came and padded up, went batting, and smashed a few sixes.”

Pant accepted the invitation and joined the team for their Last Man Stands match against The Chosen Ones.

Rishabh Pant’s Surprise Batting Show Leaves Everyone Impressed

The Indian batter wasted little time making an impact. He smashed 54 runs from just 21 deliveries and entertained the players with several big hits.

According to Safi, Pant was initially happy to play a supporting role but later wanted an opportunity to show his hitting skills.

“He (Pant) was asking me to basically give him a single and stuff. Obviously, I was smashing longer sixes than him, and then he was like, give me a turn, let me show you how to hit it,” Safi said.

The opposition team reportedly did not realise that they were playing against an international cricket star, as Pant managed to keep a low profile in his blue tracksuit.

Morne Morkel, Tom Latham React To Pant’s Surprise Appearance

Pant’s appearance also came as a surprise to India’s coaching staff. Bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted that he was shocked after hearing about the wicketkeeper’s local cricket outing.

“I nearly fell off my chair last night when I saw that,” Morkel said.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham also appreciated Pant’s gesture and his decision to spend time with local cricket players.

“Brilliant,” Latham said of Pant’s performance. “He’s obviously a real character of the game is Rishabh, so it’s great for him to give his experience back to the LMS teams.”

The Open House Swingers eventually won the match by 16 runs, giving Pant a memorable outing before the important Test against New Zealand.