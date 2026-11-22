WATCH: Rishabh Pant smashes 128, breaks 45-year-old record of Syed Kirmani as India dominate New Zealand

Rishabh Pant smashed his 9th Test hundred and broke Syed Kirmani's 45-year-old record for highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in New Zealand.

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Rishabh Pant broke Syed Kirmani's 45-year-old record with a blistering 128 in Wellington. (Photo: BCCI)

Wellington: Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was at his brutal best on Day 4 as India piled up a mammoth total against New Zealand in the first Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday.

The Indian star smashed a sparkling 128 off 153 balls and created history by breaking a 45-year-old record. At 161 overs, India were 670/6 with a huge lead of 302 runs over New Zealand’s first innings total of 368.

Rishabh Pant Breaks Kirmani’s 45-Year-Old Record

The big record came early in the day. When Pant crossed 78 runs, he broke the record of legendary wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani.

Kirmani had scored 78 runs from 230 balls in March 1981 at Eden Park in Auckland. That was the highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in New Zealand for 45 years.

Pant broke it in style. He was batting on 55 not out at stumps on Day 3 and continued his attack on Day 4. He crossed 80 runs in the 135th over of India’s innings and went past Kirmani’s mark to set a new Indian record.

Rishabh Pant’s Century In Style – Six To Reach Hundred

Pant brought up his hundred in his trademark style. He was on 95 when he reverse-swept Glenn Phillips for four and then danced down the track to hit Phillips for a huge six over long-off.

! A century that only Rishabh Pant could script Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/bt0kFJjmCU — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 22, 2026

He reached his century in just 135 balls. It was his 9th Test hundred and his first in New Zealand.

With this hundred, Pant also became the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He is now only the third wicketkeeper in world cricket after Adam Gilchrist and Jonny Bairstow to achieve this feat.

His knock included 10 fours and 6 sixes. During his innings, Pant also went past former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum for most sixes in Test cricket. Pant now has 108 sixes, McCullum had 107. Only Ben Stokes with 138 sixes is ahead of him.

India’s Biggest Total In New Zealand

Pant’s century was part of a historic team effort. India crossed 600 runs and went past their previous highest Test total in New Zealand – 520 at Hamilton in 2009.

At 161 overs, India were 670 for 6. KL Rahul earlier scored 136, Yashasvi Jaiswal made 85, Devdutt Padikkal scored 80 and captain Shubman Gill fell for 98.

Pant added 68 runs with nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj who scored 38 off 42 balls. Pant was finally out caught at deep mid-wicket off Rachin Ravindra just before lunch.