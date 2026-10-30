WATCH: Robin Uthappa gets emotional after returning to Mumbai Indians as batting coach, says ‘It feels like destiny’

Robin Uthappa returns to Mumbai Indians as batting coach for IPL 2027. Uthappa said it feels like destiny, recalled his 2008 debut with Sachin Tendulkar and said MI need to earn fans' trust again as underdogs.

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Robin Uthappa (Photo: X)

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has made a grand comeback to Mumbai Indians, this time as the batting coach of the franchise. In his first interview as coach with Mumbai Indians, Uthappa got very emotional and spoke about his journey from player to coach.

The former wicketkeeper-batter said it feels like destiny that he started his IPL playing career with Mumbai Indians in 2008 and now he is starting his coaching career with the same team. He also shared his big plans for domestic players and how he wants to earn back the trust of MI Paltan.

Robin Uthappa says happy to be back, calls MI return destiny

In his first interview after becoming batting coach, Robin Uthappa said he is thrilled to be back with the Mumbai Indians family.

“I am just genuinely happy to be back. Thrilled about this and delighted to have this opportunity to work with this special set of cricketers and this franchise,” he said.

Uthappa called his return to Mumbai as destiny and remembered his first IPL season in 2008.

“Incredible, and it just feels like destiny, to be honest. As in, I started my IPL career with Mumbai Indians and I start my IPL coaching career with Mumbai Indians, which seems like destiny to me.”

He further recalled how he got to know about his selection for Mumbai Indians in 2008 while playing in Australia.

“So back in 2008, when I got into the franchise, I remember we were in Australia, playing the CB Series in Australia when the auctions happened, and I knew that I was going to be playing with my hero, Sachin Tendulkar, and with Paaji over here. So for me, that was really exciting feeling, because everyone was finding their feet in that first season, and including the franchises and players and teams, and the IPL itself.”

Talking about that first season, Uthappa admitted that the team had a decent season but could have done better due to injuries to big players like Sachin Tendulkar.

“We had, I would say, a fairly decent season, could have been better. We had injuries, and Paaji (Sachin Tendulkar) missed a big part of that tournament, and then Bhajjupa (Harbhajan Singh) captained as well, and Sanath (Sanath Jayasuriya) played really well, Polly (Shaun Pollock) played really well. Would have loved to be a longer part of the playing journey, but I’ve seen Mumbai go through earning the trust and the faith of the fans, to becoming champions, and then winning consistently and becoming one of the best franchises in the world, from a winning perspective.”

Robbie talks about a new role at a familiar place, the clarity he wants to give to youngsters, and making MI a force outside of Wankhede too! Watch to hear from our new Men’s Batting Coach! https://t.co/mrFysRgF1r — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 30, 2026

Robin Uthappa says Mumbai Indians are underdogs again

Robin Uthappa believes that Mumbai Indians are again in a similar phase like 2008 where they need to win the trust of the fans and prove themselves as underdogs.

“And today, we find ourselves back in that similar situation right now where the trust of the fans need to be earned again. We come in again as underdogs. it’s been one full cycle, and we’re back to where we started again, which is nice,” he said.

Uthappa has seen Mumbai’s full journey from earning fans’ faith to becoming five-time champions and then becoming one of the best franchises in the world.

Uthappa’s big plan for domestic players

The new batting coach also spoke about his big plan for domestic players. Uthappa said he wants to give young players the freedom to express themselves and help them with clarity.

“The confidence to express yourself with freedom is what I would love to or empower domestic cricketers with, and help them get clarity. I think that’s one of the most important aspects that young cricketers, perhaps maybe because of my own experience, I’m saying this, that young cricketers need at this point in time: clarity of what they want to do, how they want to do it, and what is the process by which they’re going to achieve those aspects,” he explained.

He said coaching is an emotional journey and when his students do well, it feels like his own personal success.

“You’re also emotionally investing in their own journey, and then you’re rooting for them. You want them to do well. And so when they do well, it feels like personal achievement. I remember when one of the lads I was working with and mentoring got picked up in the Indian Test squad, it felt like I got selected. It felt that emotional. I think that’s something that I’m looking forward to, especially with domestic cricketers. And I think communication is a big part of it, and those are conversations I’m genuinely looking forward to.”

Goal is to make MI fearless at home and away

At the end, Robin Uthappa shared his vision for Mumbai Indians. He said MI are always strong at Wankhede Stadium and he wants to make the team equally scary for opponents at away venues also.

“I think we’re a force to reckon with at home. I want to take that same emotion, that same energy to every venue away from home. I think my goal would be, or my vision would be to make sure that that sense of intimidation that teams feel when they come to Mumbai Indians, to the Paltan – I want them to feel that same intimidation when we go away from home as well. And to be able to be on the same side of the Mumbai Indians fans. On the same side of the Paltan. So I’m looking forward to playing a part in that journey of earning the fans’ trust back and making sure that this underdog journey will be one to be remembered.”