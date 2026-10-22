WATCH: Rohit Sharma backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar to succeed in T20I series against New Zealand

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma wishes Bhuvneshwar Kumar to play well in the T20I series against New Zealand. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Rohit Sharma backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar to succeed in T20I series vs New Zealand (Image - X)

The first match of the T20I series has started between India and New Zealand. This opening clash is playing at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Both teams are looking to open the series with a victory.

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st T20I match Playing 11:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson

This series is more special for the Indian cricket fans as the star Indian player and one of the finest pacers of all time, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his return to the Indian team, after a big gap of four years. He also featured in India’s playing XI for the first T20I clash against New Zealand.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took his place in the Indian team, after showcasing a brilliant performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) played a crucial role for him to be a part of Team India.

Bhuvi displayed his years of experience and brilliance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the two seasons of the IPL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s consistency played an important role for RCB to win two consecutive titles.

He was also a part of the Indian team in the last match of the T20I series between India and West Indies. However, the match was called off due to rain. So, he won’t get a chance to play in the match.

The fans are expected to see Bhuvi playing for India after a while. But, not only the fans have expressed their excitement. Former Indian captain and legendary player Rohit Sharma also shared his thoughts about Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s return to the team for the New Zealand tour.

Rohit Sharma talks about the comeback of Bhuvneshwar Kumar ❤️ https://t.co/9VKaYEflc3 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 22, 2026

On his show Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. Hitman was seen wishing good luck to Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the New Zealand tour. “We will go to New Zealand. I hope he performs really well.”

India’s T20I squad for New Zealand series:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi