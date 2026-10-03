WATCH: Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s world record, becomes fastest to 10,000 ODI runs as opener

Rohit Sharma broke Sachin Tendulkar’s 22-year-old record by becoming the fastest batter to reach 10,000 ODI runs. Check out the full story below.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-rohit-sharma-breaks-sachin-tendulkars-world-record-becomes-fastest-to-10000-odi-runs-as-opener-8532458/ Copy

Rohit Sharma breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record in the third ODI against West Indies. (Photo: BCCI/X)

Rohit Sharma added another major record to his long ODI career during the third and final ODI against West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday, October 3. Rohit Sharma misses out on a century, departing for 92 off 85 balls. He smashed 10 fours and three sixes in a fine knock. The Indian opener completed 10,000 ODI runs as an opening batter and broke Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record for reaching the milestone in the fewest innings.

Rohit needed just two runs to reach the mark and completed it with a flick off Jayden Seales in the third ball of India’s innings. He got there in 202 innings, beating Tendulkar’s previous record of 214 innings by 12 innings. Tendulkar had reached 10,000 runs as an opener against Australia in Brisbane in 2004.

Class written all over it. ✨#RohitSharma puts that away beautifully for a boundary as #TeamIndia rebuilds the innings. #INDvWI 3rd ODI | LIVE NOW https://t.co/Ezs0MCHZMR pic.twitter.com/lQzRPcpTdp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 3, 2026

Rohit joins Tendulkar, Gayle and Jayasuriya

With this achievement, Rohit became only the fourth batter in men’s ODI cricket to score 10,000 runs as an opener.

The India star now joins an elite group featuring Tendulkar, West Indies great Chris Gayle and former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya.

Rohit’s numbers at the top of the order have been a major part of his ODI career. Since becoming a regular opener, he has gone on to score runs consistently while also building a reputation for big hundreds and aggressive starts.

PLAYER NAME ODI INNINGS AS OPENER Rohit Sharma 202 Sachin Tendulkar 214 Chris Gayle 268 Sanath Jayasuriya 303

The latest milestone came just days after another landmark achievement against West Indies.

Fastest to 1️⃣0️⃣K ODI runs as an opener ✅

6️⃣3️⃣rd ODI FIFTY ✅@ImRo45 is going strong with a crucial knock in New Chandigarh Updates ▶️ https://t.co/PhSJSbvW7C#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ pic.twitter.com/K1qYMobr9Z — BCCI (@BCCI) October 3, 2026

Another big milestone in Guwahati

Rohit was in excellent touch in the second ODI in Guwahati. He smashed 101 runs from 75 balls, hitting 10 fours and six sixes, as India chased down a huge target of 406 runs.

During that innings, Rohit also completed 12,000 ODI runs, becoming only the third Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to reach the mark. His century was his 35th in ODI cricket.

India went on to win the match by eight wickets after Shubman Gill produced a stunning unbeaten 223, helping the team take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Rohit under spotlight before West Indies series

Rohit’s position in India’s ODI setup had come under discussion before the West Indies series. Questions had been raised over his future in the format, particularly with the team looking at younger options such as Yashasvi Jaiswal.

That made his performances in the series important. After scoring 32 in the opening ODI, Rohit responded with a century in Guwahati before reaching another major landmark in the series finale.

The 10,000-run record now gives Rohit another memorable entry in the ODI record books. At 39, he continues to add major milestones to a career that has already seen him score more than 12,000 runs in the format.

For India, his form at the top alongside Shubman Gill remains an important part of the team’s plans as the side builds towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.