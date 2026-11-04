WATCH: Rohit Sharma falls for 6-ball duck, Kyle Jamieson strikes in first over at Eden Park

Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a six-ball duck by Kyle Jamieson in the first ODI against New Zealand in Auckland. Mitchell Santner took a superb diving catch at mid-off.

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Rohit Sharma dismissed for a duck by Kyle Jamieson in the 1st ODI vs NZ. (Photo: X)

IND vs NZ, 1st ODI: India opener Rohit Sharma had a very bad start to the New Zealand tour. He was sacked for a 6-ball duck in the 1st ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park, Auckland on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. It was his first ODI duck in more than 3 years.

India were chasing a small target of 187 runs after bowling out New Zealand cheaply. There was no scoreboard pressure on Rohit. He could have taken his time and settled in. But New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson did not allow him to open his account and kept him on a tight leash in the first over itself.

Kyle Jamieson, who is 6 feet 8 inches tall and the tallest player ever to play for New Zealand, bowled a brilliant first over.

The first ball was full and on the stumps, Rohit defended it with a full face of the bat. The second ball was also full and on the stumps. Rohit tried to flick it through midwicket but failed to beat the fielder and could not get off the mark.

Then Jamieson bowled a wide down the leg side and India got their first run. But the extra ball proved costly for Rohit. The next ball was full outside off stump – not a half-volley – Rohit tried to drive it on the up and in the air. The ball was hit decently but went straight to New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner at mid-off, who dived forward and took a superb catch.

Rohit walked back to the pavilion for 0 off 6 balls, visibly disappointed with the shot. This was the third time Jamieson has dismissed Rohit in ODIs.

Watch here…

A ball duck for Rohit Sharma. – 39 Years old man under pressure ☠️ https://t.co/lsbCgznqbf — Kashif (@KashifNdmCric) November 4, 2026

New Zealand has never been a happy hunting ground for the former India captain. The new ball generally does more in New Zealand than in India, and the pitches also offer more bounce, which could have worked against Rohit.

He did not have things all his way during the ODIs in New Zealand in 2019 and 2020 either. Coming into this series, Rohit had an average of 36.41 and a strike rate of 72.95 from 14 ODIs in New Zealand – much worse than his overall figures in the format. He does not have a hundred in that country, to go with four half-centuries.

After this duck, his record has become even worse. In 15 innings now, he has scored 437 runs at an average of 33.61 and a strike rate of 72.23 in New Zealand. He still has 4 fifties but no century in New Zealand.

First ODI duck in 3 years, 17th duck of career

This was Rohit Sharma’s first ODI duck in over three years and his first-ever ODI duck against New Zealand. His last duck came on October 7, 2023, against Australia in the ODI World Cup 2023 opener in Chennai. Coincidentally, it was also a 6-ball duck then, when Josh Hazlewood dismissed him.

Between those two ducks, Rohit had batted through 39 innings without a duck. Since his last duck, he had been the highest run-scorer in ODIs. In 40 innings, he had scored 2008 runs at an average of 51.48 with 5 centuries and 11 fifties, and a strike rate of 111.

This Auckland duck is the 17th duck of Rohit’s ODI career in his 292nd ODI. In 2026 itself, Rohit was in great form before this match. In 13 ODIs this year, he had scored 604 runs at an average of 46.46 with 2 centuries and 3 fifties.

Now, every innings Rohit plays has huge significance as he aims to go out on a high at the 50-over World Cup next year. Whether this New Zealand record plays on his mind, only he can tell.