Watch: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become the second fastest batter to reach 12,000 one-day runs

Former India captain and opening batsman Rohit Sharma has become the latest batter to complete 12,000 runs in one-day internationals, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the second fastest, after teammate Virat Kohli to do so.
Rohit Sharma achieved this incredible feat in the second of a three-match ODI series against the West Indies here at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. In the series opener, Virat Kohli had become the fastest to score 15,000 one-day runs and today Rohit has become the latest Indian to touch the 12k mark.
He completed this feat with a single during India’s chase of 406 runs.
More to follow….