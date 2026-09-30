Watch: Rohit Sharma overtakes Sachin Tendulkar to become the second fastest batter to reach 12,000 one-day runs

Days after Virat Kohli became the fastest to score 15,000 one-day runs, former India captain Rohit Sharma has become the second fastest batter to score 12,000 runs in the second longest format

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Former India captain and opening batsman Rohit Sharma has become the latest batter to complete 12,000 runs in one-day internationals, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar to become the second fastest, after teammate Virat Kohli to do so.

Rohit Sharma achieved this incredible feat in the second of a three-match ODI series against the West Indies here at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. In the series opener, Virat Kohli had become the fastest to score 15,000 one-day runs and today Rohit has become the latest Indian to touch the 12k mark.

He completed this feat with a single during India’s chase of 406 runs.

More to follow….