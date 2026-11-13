WATCH: Rohit Sharma picks brilliant diving catch to send back Finn Allen off Axar Patel’s bowling

Rohit Sharma's brilliant catch at covers was instrumental in sending back dangerous New Zealand batter Finn Allen in the 4th ODI at Mount Maunganui on Friday.

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Axar Patel (centre) celebrates with Rohit Sharma (right) after dismissing Finn Allen in the 4th ODI at Mount Maunganui. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 4th ODI: Former India captain Rohit Sharma made up for a costly error to drop New Zealand centurion Will Young early in the 4th ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday. Young was batting on only 5 when Rohit dropped a simple catch at first slip off the bowling off Auqib Nabi.

But Rohit partially made up for the error by taking a brilliant diving catch to dismiss dangerous Finn Allen and end a blazing 90-run partnership for the 4th wicket in just 11 overs. Allen, who was playing his first game of the series after an impressive run in the T20I series, was batting on 41 off 29 balls with 2 sixes and 5 fours before hitting left-arm spinner Axar Patel uppishly towards Rohit Sharma at covers.

Mumbai Indians and Team India opener Rohit Sharma moved swiftly towards his right and plucked off the catch to the delight of Indian team and Axar Patel. With Allen’s dismissal, New Zealand lost their 4th wicket for 215 runs in just the 31st over of the innings.

WATCH Rohit Sharma pull off a brilliant catch to dismiss Finn Allen HERE…

39 on paper, 19 in the field! Some things only get better with age. Exhibit A: Rohit Sharma. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/Uy4xXzK4Vv — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2026

Axar Patel was pick of the Indian bowlers in the 4th ODI match, where every other bowler proved expensive. The Delhi Capitals captain conceded only 39 runs in his 10 overs and claimed a couple of wicket.

The Indian spinner also dismissed Nick Kelly, stumped by Ishan Kishan for just 4. But Young’s dropped catches proved very costly for the Indian team.

After Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan also dropped Will Young off the very next ball. The New Zealand opener made full use of his reprieves and scored a blazing century off just 89 balls.

WATCH Will Young dropped by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan HERE…

A DOUBLE LET-OFF Young gets not one, but TWO lifelines off Auqib Nabi’s bowling! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 4th ODI LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/OexKrS2g63 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 13, 2026

Young was finally dismissed for 125 off 108 balls with 4 sixes and 14 fours. Mumbai Indians all-rounder Naman Dhir struck with his golden arm in his opening over to dismiss Young and provide India much-needed relief.

Rohit Sharma dropped second catch in 4th ODI

However, Rohit Sharma disappointing day in the field continued as he dropped New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner to deny Dhir his second wicket. Santner was batting on just 7 when he popped up a catch towards Rohit Sharma fielding in covers when the Indian opener dropped another opportunity.

Santner rubbed salt in the wounds of India by smashing Dhir for a couple of massive sixes in his next over – his 4th of the match. It was a poor outing for India in the field on Shreyas Iyer’s debut as ODI skipper. Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first with Shubman Gill missing the last two ODI games to prepare for the two-match Test series.