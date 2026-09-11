WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur recreate iconic ‘Sehri Babu’ moment on India captain’s new TV show

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma and star players Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer recreate the iconic 'Sehri Babu' moment on Rohit's new show. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-rohit-sharma-shreyas-iyer-shardul-thakur-recreate-iconic-sehri-babu-moment-on-india-captains-new-tv-show-8521968/ Copy

Rohit, Shreyas. Shardul recreate iconic 'Sehri babu' moment

After an incredible career as an Indian captain and star batter, Rohit Sharma is ready to make his debut on television. Sony Pictures Networks India today announced his new show, ‘Family Full House with Rohit Sharma.’

It will be interesting to see how the former Indian captain showcases his other side to fans on TV as all of us see him playing on the ground.

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer recreate the viral ‘The Sehri Babu’ reel in the show’s teaser

Rohit Sharma’s new show will begin from 19th September. However, SonyTV posted a teaser of his show on their X. The first episode guests will be star Indian player, Shardul Thakur, Team India T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer and Bollywood actor, Kunal Khemu.

The dropped teaser was full of entertainment and fun as the players and actor were seen enjoying some moments. However, there was one more moment seen in the teaser, where Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur were seen recreating the iconic reel in ‘The Sehri babu.’

Rohit Sharma opens up on his 2027 World Cup future ahead of his television debut

Not only this, Rohit Sharma also shared with his fans that he made his T20I debut in September. On 19th September, he will make his debut on Television.

Recently, Rohit Sharma also opened up his chances to play the much-awaited event, ODI World Cup 2027 for India. There is no confirmation about Ro-Ko (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) to play the ODI World Cup 2027.

Rohit Sharma will turn 40 next year. When asked about playing in the next 50-over World Cup in South Africa during an event in Mumbai on Thursday, he said, “October 2027 is still a long way off. We’ll see at that time.”

During India’s England tour, reports claimed that the selectors had told Rohit Sharma that he would not be picked for the team anymore. The news quickly spread on social media and created a lot of discussion. The BCCI Secretary later cleared the air and said that there was no truth to these reports. Rohit then answered the critics in style by scoring a century in the final ODI against England. Although India lost the match, his knock put an end to many questions about his place in the team.