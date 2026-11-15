WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli fall cheaply as India face early trouble vs New Zealand

Star Indian players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma departed early in the decider clash as Team India faced an early batting collapse against New Zealand.

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Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fall early against New Zealand (Image - X)

India were bowled out for 209 runs in 42.1 overs against New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Sunday. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Indian batters failed to make a good start and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan scored 46 runs each to help India cross the 200-run mark.

Rohit Sharma failed to give India a good start in the final ODI. The Indian opener scored just 7 runs off 13 balls before Matthew Fisher dismissed him. Rohit could not stay at the crease for long, and his early wicket put pressure on the Indian team.

Rohit Sharma gone

Fisher taken first wicket

#NZvIND https://t.co/kMvomOVw2a — Sanjay Pipariya (@SanjayPipariya) November 15, 2026

Virat Kohli also had a disappointing day with the bat. The star batter scored only 5 runs before losing his wicket. India needed a good innings from Kohli, but he could not stay at the crease for long. His early dismissal made things more difficult for the team.

#ViratKohli IT’S Retirement tym.

#INDvsNZ . #RohitSharma https://t.co/ud7qDRn5kB — TheSalmanCult (@BeingIndain2026) November 15, 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the next batter to return to the pavilion. He scored 18 runs with the help of three fours before Jacob Duffy dismissed him. India were in trouble at 34/3.

Captain Shreyas Iyer tried to bring some control to the innings. He scored 22 runs off 26 balls, including three fours, but Blair Tickner dismissed him. India needed a good partnership to get back into the match.

Axar Patel then played an important innings under pressure. He scored 46 from 55 balls with the help of five boundaries and one six. He played cautiously and did not take many chances. He continued taking singles and hitting boundaries whenever he got a chance. His innings helped India reach a better total after losing early wickets.

Ishan Kishan also scored 46 runs off 58 balls. He hit three fours and two sixes during his stay at the crease. However, he was dismissed when India’s score reached 183/9. After his wicket, the team could not add many more runs and were all out for 209.

New Zealand bowlers did a good job and kept putting pressure on the Indian batters. Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner all picked up wickets.

New Zealand now need 210 runs to win the final ODI. Indian bowlers will have to take early wickets and stop the hosts from chasing the target.

India vs New Zealand, 5th ODI playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur.

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Kristian Clarke, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher.