WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar’s funny reply to Ranveer Singh over his bowling in ’83’, goes viral

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's funny reply to Ranveer Singh regarding his bowling action in '83'. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Sachin Tendulkar's funny reply to Ranveer Singh regarding his bowling action in '83' (Image - X)

Sachin said to Ranveer in a fun way, “You bowled a good googly… But you were bowling fast in the movie ’83, right?”

Sachin said this when Ranveer asked him a question. Ranveer asked which actor could be a good cricketer. Sachin gave a fun answer. He talked about Ranveer’s work in the movie ’83. In that movie, Ranveer played Kapil Dev. Kapil Dev bowled fast. Sachin said Ranveer bowled fast in the movie too.

Ranveer said in his own way. He said he hurt his back when he tried to bowl like Kapil Dev. He tried to move his body like Kapil Dev. He tried to bowl in the same way. It was hard. His back started to hurt. He said, “Not all can be Kapil Dev.”

He meant it is not easy to bowl like Kapil Dev. Kapil Dev had his own way. It is hard to do the same way.

After this, Sachin said, “But I am not having fun. You did his way of bowling very well.”

Sachin said he was saying the truth. He said Ranveer did a good job. He said, “We were small and we watched Paaji (Kapil Dev).” Paaji is the name Sachin used for Kapil Dev. Sachin watched Kapil Dev when he was young. He watched him play.

Sachin said, “I can say this, and you can even clap, because I am talking about the 1983 World Cup. We won that cup, and that is where my story began.”

Sachin talked about the 1983 World Cup. India won that World Cup. Kapil Dev was the head of that team. Sachin said his story began with that win. He was young at that time. That win made him love cricket more.

In the end, Sachin said good things about Ranveer’s work in the movie. He said only Ranveer could have done that work. He said no one else could have done that work. He said Ranveer should come and bowl to him in the nets one day. Nets are where players play and learn. Sachin wants Ranveer to bowl to him there.

This talk between Sachin and Ranveer is seen by many people on their phones. Many people are sharing the video. Many people are talking about this talk.

The movie 83 tells the story of the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Kapil Dev’s team won that Cup. This was India’s first World Cup. After this, cricket in India changed. More people started to watch cricket. More people started to play cricket.

Kabir Khan made the movie. The movie came out during COVID-19. At that time, people did not go to cinema halls. Many halls were shut. So the movie did not make money.

Ranveer Singh is now in the news for his next movie, Pralay. This news comes after Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar did well. Now people are talking about Pralay.

Jay Mehta made Pralay. He is the son of Hansal Mehta. The movie has Malayalam star Kalyani Priyadarshan. She is in the movie with Ranveer. Ananya Birla is making the movie. She had made Imtiaz Ali’s Main Wapas Aaunga before this.