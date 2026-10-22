WATCH: Sanju Samson, Naman Dhir blazing knocks help India complete their highest successful run-chase in 1st T20 vs NZ

Sanju Samson led from the front as Team India chased down 226 to win with 2 balls to spare in the 1st T20 vs New Zealand at Christchurch on Thursday.

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Team India opener Sanju Samson en route to scoring fifty in 1st T20 vs New Zealand at Christchurch on Thursday. (Source: X)

IND vs NZ 2026 1st T20: Sanju Samson and Naman Dhir helped Shreyas Iyer’s Team India create history by chasing down a massive 226-run target with two balls to spare as the visitors notched up a four-wicket win to go 1-0 up against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. Samson set the base with 23-ball fifty to get Indians off to a flying start while Dhir put finishing touches to the chase, remaining unbeaten on 42 off 15 balls with two sixes and five fours.

It was India’s highest-successful run-chase in T20I cricket, surpassing the 209 they hunted down against Australia in Vishakhapatnam in 2023. It was Samson who provided the fireworks early on, en route to smashing 67 off 33 balls with four sixes and eight fours. It was the 2nd highest T20I score by an Indian batter in New Zealand, only behind former India skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s 111 not out in 2022.

WATCH Sanju Samson get India off to a flying start in 1st T20I match vs New Zealand HERE…

Sanju Samson serving up clean strikes, effortless power and a boundary-hitting masterclass! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st T20I, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND https://t.co/2I9kSNgUeA — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 22, 2026

Samson also achieved a new world record with his 7th fifty-plus score in T20I cricket with a strike-rate of over 200, going past England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who has six such scores. “It feels really good. It’s definitely nice to contribute and end up on the winning side. I am happy to have contributed to the win,” Samson said in the post-match presentation on Thursday.

“A lot was happening in the middle, me and Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) just wanted to bat with positive intent. While keeping wickets, you think about your batting. The ball wasn’t coming from a length area in the 1st innings, but it came on much better in the second innings with the dew,” Samson added.

The Indian wicketkeeper-opener put on 93 runs for the opening wicket with Abhishek Sharma inside the Powerplay overs before the latter was dismissed for 29 by Michael Bracewell. Team India suffered a mini-collapse when Samson was dismissed by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner for 67 – losing their second wicket for 115.

Indian vice-captain Tilak Varma was promoted to the No. 3 position but struggled throughout his inning before being dismissed for 6 off 11 while world No. 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan had a rare failure when he was dismissed for just 1.

Shreyas Iyer revived Indian innings after middle-order collapse

India skipper Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings, putting on 45 runs for the fifth wicket with Axar Patel, who scored 24 off 14 balls with 1 six and 3 fours. After Axar’s dismissal Naman Dhir took charge, carrying on his form from the rained-out fifth T20I match against West Indies in Bengaluru last Saturday.

Dhir has now scored 341 runs in 167 balls between overs 16 and 20 in T20I cricket at a strike-rate of 204.19 with 19 sixes and 34 fours. Iyer was dismissed for 42 off 28 balls with 2 sixes and 1 four with only 16 runs needed for victory.

Earlier, New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips top-scored with 82 off 40 balls with 3 sixes and 8 fours to lift the home side to an imposing total of 225 for 4 after they were sent into bat by Shreyas Iyer. NZ opener Finn Allen chipped in with 45 off 24 balls with 2 sixes and 5 fours while young Bevon Jacobs hammered 31 off 16 balls with 3 sixes.

The second T20I in the five-match series will once again take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.