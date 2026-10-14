WATCH: Sanju Samson smashes his 100th T20I Sixes, joins Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in elite list

Sanju Samson hits 100 sixes in T20Is during the IND vs WI 4th T20I in Hyderabad, joining Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav in India’s elite club. Scroll down to see the full list.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-sanju-samson-smashes-his-100th-t20i-sixes-joins-rohit-sharma-virat-kohli-in-elite-list-8536131/ Copy

Sanju Samson celebrates after completing 100th six in T20I cricket during India vs West Indies 4th T20I in Hyderabad. [Photo Credit: BCCI]

India wicketkeeper opener Sanju Samson reached a major milestone during India’s fourth T20I against the West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday, becoming the sixth Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in the format. The wicketkeeper-batter celebrated the achievement with an aggressive half-century as India began their chase of 248 runs.

Samson scored 56 off just 23 balls, hitting six fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 243.48. His quick start gave India early momentum after West Indies posted a huge total of 247/3.

Sanju Samson enters India’s 100-sixes club

With four sixes in his innings, Samson took his T20I sixes tally to 102. He joined Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli in India’s 100-sixes club.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ T20I Sixes & counting for Chetta! Two consecutive maximums by #SanjuSamson, including sending a 149 KPH delivery soaring into the stands! #INDvWI 4th T20I | LIVE NOW https://t.co/u6TUkXnpvZ https://t.co/C0PbcOvSIf — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 14, 2026

Rohit leads the list with 205 sixes, followed by Suryakumar with 179. Abhishek has 141, while Hardik and Kohli have hit 126 and 124 sixes, respectively.

Samson also reached his half-century in just 3.4 overs, matching Namibia’s Jan Frylinck for the third-fastest team time to a fifty in a T20I, according to the supplied statistics.

Samson continues impressive run in 2026

The Kerala batter has enjoyed a productive year in T20 cricket. Before this innings, he had scored 687 runs in 24 matches and innings in 2026, averaging 29.86 at a strike rate of 178.44. His tally included seven half-centuries and a highest score of 97 not out.

Samson was also one of India’s standout performers during the T20 World Cup. He struck three consecutive half-centuries, starting against the West Indies in the Super Eight stage and continuing through the final against New Zealand. His performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award as India claimed their third T20 World Cup title.

Samson among India’s best powerplay performers

Samson’s 56 off 23 balls also placed him among India’s leading individual scorers during the first six overs of a T20I innings. The list is headed by Abhishek Sharma’s unbeaten 76 off 22 balls against Afghanistan in Delhi in 2026.

Abhishek also scored an unbeaten 58 off 21 balls against England in 2025, while Ishan Kishan made 56 off 21 balls against New Zealand in Raipur earlier in 2026.

Shai Hope leads West Indies to 247/3

Earlier, West Indies captain Shai Hope led the charge with an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls, including four fours and nine sixes. He shared a 52-run partnership with Jewel Andrew, who scored 21 off 16 deliveries.

Shimron Hetmyer added 33 off 12 balls, while Rovman Powell made 24 off 17. Sherfane Rutherford finished strongly with an unbeaten 49 off 26 balls, helping West Indies reach 247/3.

Prince Yadav was India’s most effective bowler, taking 1/36. Arshdeep Singh also claimed a wicket but conceded 52 runs, while Mayank Yadav went wicketless for 52.

At the end of ten overs, India were 115/3, with Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma at the crease as the hosts pursued the challenging target.