WATCH: Sanju Samson’s brutal assault puts Afghanistan under huge pressure

Star Indian batter Sanju Samson's 57-run knock put massive pressure on Afghanistan's bowling attack in the second T20I of the series.

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Sanju Samson's impressive batting knock vs Afghanistan

The hosts, Afghanistan, are facing the Indian team in the second match of the T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Where star batter, Sanju Samson, showed his strong batting performance and backed his confidence to make this match more challenging for the rivals.

India vs Afghanistan second T20I playing XI:

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sanju Samson launch explosive assault as India dominate Afghanistan

For the Indian team, star players Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson opened the innings in the match and gave a strong start to the innings, which put massive pressure on the Afghanistan’s bowling attack. Afghanistan gave the first over to Mujeeb Ur Rahman to trouble Abhishek Sharma as he could trouble him with off spin brilliance.

However, the Indian opening pair stepped on the ground with a positive mindset as their impressive batting performance and brilliant boundaries created major setbacks for the Afghanistan side in this match. Speaking about their innings in this match, Abhishek Sharma gave an explosive start to the Indian innings as he scored 39 runs off 19 balls. In his knock, he smashed two fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 205.

Meanwhile, star batter Sanju Samson also rocked in the match with his brilliant batting performance and impressive shot selection. Sanju Samson scored 57 runs off 22 balls. In his knock, he smashed seven fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 259.

CHETTA Stream the Afghanistan vs India T20I series LIVE only on FanCode #AFGvIND pic.twitter.com/eL0pA3ZCn2 — FanCode (@FanCode) September 15, 2026

Both batters gathered important runs in this match as their impressive batting performance made the match one-sided and troubled their rivals in defending their total.