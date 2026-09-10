WATCH: Shafali Verma breaks Smriti Mandhana’s BIG record with stunning 64 vs Bangladesh in Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semis

Shafali Verma played a brilliant knock to guide India to 149 for six against Bangladesh in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 semi-final in Dubai on Thursday. The opener smashed 64 off just 40 balls and gave India a solid total despite the other batters finding it difficult against Bangladesh’s spinners.
Shafali hit three sixes and seven fours during her aggressive innings. She scored at a good pace and kept the scoreboard moving when the middle order struggled. Her half-century proved crucial for the defending champions.
Makes Bangladesh pay, and how!
An incredible half-century from Shafali Varma in the Semi-Final! ️
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While completing her fifty, Shafali also created history in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup by becoming India’s highest run-scorer in the competition.
Shafali overtook Smriti Mandhana to take the top spot during her important semi-final knock against Bangladesh. The milestone adds another achievement to her consistent performances in the tournament.
Meanwhile, captain Harmanpreet Kaur remained unbeaten on 24 off 28 balls and held one end steady. Pratika Rawal also made a useful contribution with 20 runs.
Towards the end of the innings, Deepti Sharma provided India with a late boost, scoring 13 runs off just six balls. Her quick cameo included a six and a four in the final over.
Bangladesh’s Sultana Khatun was the best bowler, finishing with two wickets for 30 runs. The Bangladesh spinners managed to slow down India’s scoring rate during the middle overs.
However, Shafali’s early aggression had already given India a strong platform. The opener’s 64 proved vital as India finished with 149 for six after 20 overs.
India will now look to defend their total and secure a place in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup final. The defending champions will rely on their bowling attack to put Bangladesh under pressure in the chase.
Brief Scores
India: 149/6 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 64, Harmanpreet Kaur 24*; Sultana Khatun 2/30) vs Bangladesh.
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