WATCH: Shafali Verma smashes her maiden century T20I century India against Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final

Star Indian batter Shafali Verma showed a brilliant performance against Bangladesh and smashed her maiden T20I century for the Women in Blue in the Asian Games 2026 semi-final.

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Shafali Verma's smashes maiden T20I century for India vs Bangladesh at the Asian Games 2026

The Indian team is playing the semifinals of the Asian Games 2026 against Bangladesh at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan. The Women in Blue showcased a brilliant performance in this match, which created massive pressure on their rivals in this match.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 squad:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

Shafali Verma smashes maiden T20I century with 100 runs off 49 balls

Team India had won the toss and decided to bat first. For the Indian team, star players Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana opened the innings and gave a solid start to the team. Both batters showcased their attacking approach while playing.

Shafali Verma turns on the power and brings up a magnificent hundred! Watch India vs Bangladesh semi-final match at the Asian Games 2026, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #AsianGames #AichiNagoya2026… pic.twitter.com/CuEynV9TNy — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 20, 2026

The Indian opening pair achieved big milestones in this match. Smriti Mandhana scored 37 runs in this match off 19 balls, including five fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 194. This impressive batting performance helped her to become the leading run-scorer in the Women’s T20 International.

Meanwhile, her opening partner, Shafali Verma, showcased a defining knock in this match. Speaking about her innings in this important clash, Shafali Verma smashed her maiden hundred for the Women in Blue in the T20I international. Shafali Verma scored 100 runs off 49 balls. In her knock, she smashed three fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 204.

Indian skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur also played a crucial role for the Indian team in this match as she scored 40 runs off 33 balls, including six fours. Their impressive performances helped the Women in Blue to put 195 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets.