WATCH: Shafali Verma steals the show with brilliant bowling against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026: One of the most important and intense matches is playing between India and Pakistan as both teams are aiming for a big win in this match, which will help them to get a good boost in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
Harmanpreet Kaur’s side created trouble for Pakistan in this match as the spinners had stepped into this match in a different mood. Discussing Team India’s bowling performance. Star players, Shfali Verma, Shree Charani, Deepti Sharma and Prerna Rawat have made things difficult for their rivals.
Fatima Sana’s side found themselves in big trouble. In this match, star player Shafali Verma, who is usually known for her impressive batting performance and incredible knocks. Shafali also showcased a brilliant bowling performance for Team India.
If we opened up about her performance, she had bowled two overs in this match. Where she conceded 5 runs and also took star Pakistan batter Muneeba Ali’s wicket, who showed a brilliant batting for Pakistan in the last match. She dismissed the monster, who was looking dangerous at the beginning of Pakistan’s innings.
Discussing more about the match, the match is going to the Indian team’s direction as they played 14.4 overs in the match and scored 48 runs only for the loss of 8 wickets.
Shafali Verma sirf runs hi nahi banati, opposition ke wickets bhi chatkaati hai! ⚡
Watch #INDvPAK in #DPWorldAsiaCup LIVE on #SonyLIV & #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/9N2J8YkxRA
— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) September 5, 2026
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.