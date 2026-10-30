WATCH: Shashank Singh’s six-studded 40 goes in vain as Pakistan beat India in Hong Kong Sixes 2026 opener

Abbas Afridi-led Pakistan stunned Krunal Pandya's Team India by four wickets in their opening match of Hong Kong Sixes on Friday.

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India's Shashank Singh in action against Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match on Friday. (Source: X)

India vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2026: Team India’s campaign in Hong Kong Sixes 2026 got off to a rocky start after they were stunned by arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group C match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 tournament at the Mission Ground in Mong Kok on Friday. Punjab Kings all-rounder smashed 40 in 11 balls with 5 sixes and 2 fours but his blazing knock went in vain as Indians lost by four wickets.

Defending champions Pakistan, who had got off to a shocking start after losing to United Arab Emirates in their opening match on Friday, chased down India’s 88 for 5 in six overs in just 3.5 overs. But star of India’s innings was Shashank, who propped up the Indian innings to get them to a respectable score.

Shashank, who was retained for Rs 5.5 crore by Preity Zinta’s PBKS ahead of IPL 2026 season, began with a four and two sixes off Muhammad Shahzad in the second over of the innings. He then smashed three successive sixes off Irfan Khan followed by a four in the 4th over of the innings.

WATCH Shashank Singh’s knock of 40 against Pakistan in Hong Kong Sixes 2026 match HERE…

WHAT A FIERY KNOCK BY SHASHANK Catch all the action from Hong Kong Sixes LIVE only on FanCode #HongKongSixes https://t.co/H68f784Od7 — FanCode (@FanCode) October 30, 2026

But Indian batters at the other end couldn’t carry forward Shashank’s momentum at the other end. Delhi Capitals batter Nitish Rana was retired hurt at his slow knock of 19 off 14 balls while Rahul Tewatia and Indian captain Krunal Pandya both failed to fire with the bat.

Shashank was finally bowled by Pakistan’s Ahmed Daniyal for 40 in the final over of the innings as bowlers T. Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya failed to push the scoring along. The 34-year-old is yet to make his debut in international for India but has scored 1763 runs in 110 T20 matches with a strike-rate of 146.67 with 11 fifties in his career.

Abbas Afridi smashed five successive sixes off Krunal Pandya

Pakistan chase got a massive boost in the opening over when Abbas Afridi smashed Indian skipper Krunal Pandya for five sixes in a row. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowler had conceded a single off the first ball but ended up conceding 31 in the opening over.

Joining Abbas Afridi in the fun, the other Pakistan opener Khawaja Nafay smashed T. Natarajan for 28 runs in the second over with two sixes and 3 fours as India’s arch-rivals piled up 59 runs in the first two overs.

Although India dismissed Abbas Afridi in the third over but the damage had been done as he was dismissed for 35 off 8 balls by Shashank Singh. Nafay was dismissed for 41 in 12 balls with 5 sixes and 2 fours as Pakistan ended up with 91 for 2 in 3.5 overs.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi had scored 53 in 13 balls with eight sixes and 1 four against UAE to help them to 106 for 2 in 6 overs against UAE.

But the minnows managed to stun Pakistan by 1 wicket as UAE skipper Khalid Shah smashed 71 off 20 balls with 9 sixes and 3 fours. India will now take on UAE in their final Group C match and hope to reach the final with a win and improving on their run-rate on Saturday.