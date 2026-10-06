WATCH: Shimron Hetmyer unhappy with umpire’s decision after costly run-out mix-up

Shimron Hetmyer is run out in a costly mix-up as India pick up quick wickets against West Indies in the first T20I in Lucknow.

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West Indies were in trouble after losing three wickets inside the first six overs against India in the first T20I at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Shimron Hetmyer was run out before Axar Patel added to the pressure by removing Rovman Powell as India continued to strike at regular intervals.

At the end of 19 overs, West Indies were 171/9, with India’s bowlers keeping the visitors under control. The Caribbean side had shown some fight through Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford, but regular wickets have kept them from building a big total.

Hetmyer run out, Axar Patel strikes

West Indies started positively after India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl first. Kamil Pooran and Shai Hope put together a quick opening stand before Arshdeep Singh provided India with the first breakthrough.

Pooran was bowled by Arshdeep at 38/1 after the left-arm pacer produced a sharp yorker. The wicket broke a promising opening partnership and brought Hetmyer to the crease.

Hetmyer, however, could not stay for long. The West Indies batter was run out during the sixth over after a casual dive left his bat in the air. He departed without giving the visitors the chance to build another partnership.

Shimron Hetmyer dives, but his bat stays in the air! A hesitant single, a quick throw from Shreyas Iyer, & a huge breakthrough for #TeamIndia! #INDvWI 1st T20I | LIVE NOW https://t.co/LkBxXaliQ5 https://t.co/uIZ7gZAjLe — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 6, 2026

Axar Patel then struck in the same over, sending Rovman Powell back to the pavilion. Powell went for a big swing but missed the ball completely, losing his stumps in the process.

West Indies were reduced to 44/3 after six overs, giving India a strong start with the ball.

Shai Hope keeps West Indies moving

Despite the quick wickets, captain Shai Hope kept the innings together. The West Indies skipper played a useful knock and reached his half-century before Naman Dhir dismissed him.

Hope tried to push the score forward but ended up giving a catch to the mid-off fielder after Dhir pulled his length back and got some turn. His dismissal came at 114/5.

Roston Chase was also removed by Kuldeep Yadav soon after, leaving West Indies in further trouble.

India’s spinners take control

India’s spinners have played a major role as the innings progressed. Naman Dhir picked up the important wicket of Hope, while Kuldeep Yadav also got into the action.

Earlier, Axar had already removed Powell, while Arshdeep provided the first breakthrough. The pressure increased further when Naman Dhir dismissed Romario Shepherd before Kuldeep Yadav accounted for Matthew Forde.

At 19 overs, West Indies were 171/9. India will now look to finish the innings strongly and restrict the visitors to a manageable total.