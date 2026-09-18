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WATCH: Shree Charani’s four-wicket haul destroys Japan’s batting lineup in Asian Games 2026 quarters

Shree Charani's four-wicket haul created massive pressure on Japan's batting lineup in the Asian Games 2026 quarterfinals. Scroll down to read the full story.

Written by: Yash Chauhan
Published: September 18, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Shree Charani's four-wicket haul vs Japan
Shree Charani's four-wicket haul vs Japan in the Asian Games 2026

JPN W vs IND W, Asian Games 2026: The quarterfinals match of the Asian Games 2026, has been played, where Japan’s innings has been completed. Throughout this match, the Indian players showed their dominance, which created massive pressure on their rival side at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan.

JPN W vs IND W Playing XI:

India Women:

Read more: JPN W vs IND W Asian Games 2026 Highlights: Team India wins by 8 wickets and qualify for semi-finals

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Gunalan Kamalini, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Shree Charani, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma

Japan Women:

Haruna Iwasaki, Akari Nishimura Kano(w), Mai Yanagida(c), Erika Oda, Ahilya Chandel, Shimako Kato, Ayaka Kato-Stafford, Ayumi Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Erika Toguchi Quinn, Nonoha Yasumoto

Shree Charani’s four-wicket haul breaks Japan’s batting lineup

Team India had won the toss and decided to bowl first. At the starting point, Japan’s opening pair, Haruna Iwasaki and Ayaka Kato Stafford, gave a solid start to the innings as both batters played calm against the Indian bowling lineup.

Haruna Iwaski scored 10 runs off 22 balls. Meanwhile, her opening parner Ayaka Kato Stafford also played a calm knock as she scored 25 runs off 47 balls, including two fours.

However, after this impressive opening, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur handed the ball to her wicket-taker Shree Charani, who played a vital role in this match.

Shree Charani arrived and dismissed Haruna Iwasaki for 10 runs off 22 balls. After her dismissal, she sprinkled her magic at the Korogi Sports Park by dismissing Japan’s skipper Mai Yanagida for a duck off 1 ball.

Not only this, later on she also dismissed two more Japan players. She dismissed Akari Kano for 3 runs off 10 balls and Erika Toguchi-Quinn for a duck off 2 balls and completed her four-wicket haul in the quarterfinals match of the Asian Games 2026. She bowled four overs and conceded 10 runs.

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About the Author

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is working with the Sports team at India.com, where he covers cricket news, match updates, and daily developments across domestic and international cricket. He previously worked with Cric ... Read More

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