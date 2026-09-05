WATCH: Shree Charani’s two-wicket over turns the match in India’s favour against Pakistan

India vs Pakistan Women’s Asia Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India put massive pressure on their arch-rivals as Fatima Sana’s side were humiliated by the Indian team in this important match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026.
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali(w), Shawaal Zulfiqar, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana(c), Umm-e-Hani, Eyman Fatima, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal
Speaking about Team India’s bowling performance in this match. Indian bowlers showcased impressive performances in the match. As the whole cricket fans and world had great expectations of this match. However, Indian bowlers made things one-sided in their arch-rivals’ innings.
For the Indian team, their spinners shine in the contest. Players like Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma delivered absolute brilliance for the Women in Blue in this amazing match. The momentum of the Indian team was after Shree Charani’s impressive wicket-taking skills.
In the match, star player Shree Charani bowled an amazing over, which helped the whole team to get a boost. In her single over, Shree Charani struck two wickets. First she dismissed star batter Shawaal Zulfiqar, who was hitting boundaries at the beginning. Shree Charani dismissed her for 14 runs. Meanwhile, she took Gull Feroza’s wicket for a duck and destroyed all hopes for Pakistan.
She was not the only person to get a three-wicket haul in this match. Prema Rawat also showed a brilliant performance for his side by showcasing her wicket-taking magic. She bowled 4 overs in the match and conceded 9 runs and took three important wickets.
Shree Charani — ek over, do jhatke!
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