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  • WATCH: Shubman Gill breaks record of Ishan Kishan en route to scoring second ODI double ton, completes MASSIVE chase vs WI to seal series

WATCH: Shubman Gill breaks record of Ishan Kishan en route to scoring second ODI double ton, completes MASSIVE chase vs WI to seal series

Shubman Gill's desolation and Rohit Sharma's 35th one-day century paved the way for India to chase down a mammoth 400+ total to seal the three-match series against the West Indies

Edited By: Rohan Mukherjee
Published: September 30, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
WATCH: Shubman Gill breaks record of Ishan Kishan en route to scoring second ODI double ton, completes MASSIVE chase vs WI to seal series
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century during the second ODI match against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Indian captain Shubman Gill has become the fastest batter in the world to score 200 runs in one-day internationals as India made light work of a mammoth run chase of 406 in the second of a three-match ODI series against West Indies at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Gill’s double ton and Rohit Sharma’s 35th ODI hundred paved the way for India to claim an eight-wicket victory with 39 balls to spare. The Indian captain smashed his second double century in the format and overtook his former teammate Ishan Kishan in terms of balls taken to hit that mark.

Read more: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Highlights: Gill's double ton and Rohit's blistering century seal the series for hosts

Shubman Gill completed his 200 in 117 balls while Kishan took 126 against Bangladesh four years ago. This was one of the records that Gill broke today.

Gill became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to score more than one ODI double century.

His 223 is also the highest ODI score by a captain, while it became his highest score in the format, bettering his previous 208 against New Zealand in 2023. Gill also became the third-fastest batter to reach 11 ODI hundreds, doing so in 68 innings.

The century itself came off 62 balls, making it the joint-fourth-fastest ODI hundred by an Indian batter. He also completed 3,500 ODI runs during the innings and became the 18th Indian to reach the mark.

Gill also joined Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers as the only batters to score at least three successive ODI hundreds in India. His knock had 26 fours and eight sixes.

Three West Indies centuries and an 800-plus run fest

Earlier in the match, West Indies produced a huge 405/7 after being sent in to bat with John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo all scoring centuries. Campbell made 101 off 68 balls, Hope scored 104 off 94, while Jangoo smashed 114 off 77 balls. It was West Indies’ highest ODI total against India.

Campbell gave the visitors a flying start and Hope carried the innings forward before Jangoo finished strongly. The three hundreds put West Indies in a commanding position but their bowlers had very little answer once India’s chase got going.

The match produced 811 runs in total, with five centuries across the two innings. India finished on 406/2 in 43.3 overs to win by eight wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was also India’s highest successful ODI chase.

Rohit Sharma converted another good start into a century, scoring 101 off 75 balls. He also became the third Indian to score 12,000 ODI runs, reaching the landmark in 282 innings.

Virat Kohli made 29 before falling, but Gill kept going at the other end. He finished the chase with Ruturaj Gaikwad, who remained unbeaten on 31.

The third and series concluding ODI will take place on Saturday, October 3 at the PCA New Stadium in Chandigarh.

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About the Author

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee

Rohan Mukherjee is a sports journalist and Sub-Editor at India.com with close to 4 years of experience, specializing in international cricket and global football coverage. He has covered more than 20 ... Read More

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