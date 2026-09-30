WATCH: Shubman Gill breaks record of Ishan Kishan en route to scoring second ODI double ton, completes MASSIVE chase vs WI to seal series

Shubman Gill's desolation and Rohit Sharma's 35th one-day century paved the way for India to chase down a mammoth 400+ total to seal the three-match series against the West Indies

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India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century during the second ODI match against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Indian captain Shubman Gill has become the fastest batter in the world to score 200 runs in one-day internationals as India made light work of a mammoth run chase of 406 in the second of a three-match ODI series against West Indies at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

Gill’s double ton and Rohit Sharma’s 35th ODI hundred paved the way for India to claim an eight-wicket victory with 39 balls to spare. The Indian captain smashed his second double century in the format and overtook his former teammate Ishan Kishan in terms of balls taken to hit that mark.

Shubman Gill completed his 200 in 117 balls while Kishan took 126 against Bangladesh four years ago. This was one of the records that Gill broke today.

Gill became only the second batter after Rohit Sharma to score more than one ODI double century.

His 223 is also the highest ODI score by a captain, while it became his highest score in the format, bettering his previous 208 against New Zealand in 2023. Gill also became the third-fastest batter to reach 11 ODI hundreds, doing so in 68 innings.

The century itself came off 62 balls, making it the joint-fourth-fastest ODI hundred by an Indian batter. He also completed 3,500 ODI runs during the innings and became the 18th Indian to reach the mark.

Shubman Gill recreated Chris Gayle's celebration after his 💯💯. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/QqOawYPmRk — 𝗬𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗲𝗿_𝟵𝟯 (@Boom_093) September 30, 2026

Gill also joined Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers as the only batters to score at least three successive ODI hundreds in India. His knock had 26 fours and eight sixes.