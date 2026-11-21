WATCH: Shubman Gill falls for 98 in last over as India take 118-run lead over New Zealand on Day 3 in Wellington

Captain Shubman Gill fell for 98 in the last over of Day 3 after KL Rahul's brilliant 136, as India finished at 486/4 and took a 118-run lead over New Zealand in Wellington.

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India take 118-run lead over New Zealand on Day 3 in Wellington (Photo: BCCI)

Wellington: Shubman Gill played a captain’s knock but missed out on a well-deserved century by just two runs as India tightened their grip on the first Test against New Zealand on Day 3 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Saturday.

India ended Day 3 at 486/4 in 125 overs, taking a commanding 118-run lead over New Zealand’s first innings total of 368. Rishabh Pant was unbeaten on 55 off 62 balls at stumps, with nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj at the other end.

All eyes were on Shubman Gill when he walked out to bat in his first Test innings in New Zealand. And the Indian captain did not disappoint.

Gill started in aggressive fashion, charging down the track to pull Kyle Jamieson for four and then taking 15 runs off one Jacob Duffy over – cutting a boundary over backward point and pulling a no-ball to the fence.

He brought up his fifty in style, smashing Duffy for a six over backward square leg. That maximum not only took Gill to his 10th Test fifty but also took India past New Zealand’s total of 368, giving the visitors the lead.

Gill looked set for his century and even survived a contentious LBW call on 67 after getting it reversed on DRS review. He was batting on 98 when drama unfolded in the final over of the day.

Jacob Duffy bowled a fuller delivery on off-stump that shaped back in late. Gill looked to drive but missed it completely. The ball sneaked past the inside edge, clipped his front pad and crashed into the stumps. Gill walked back visibly disappointed after scoring 98 off 146 balls, with 9 fours and 2 sixes.

Shubman Gill walks back just short of a well-deserved hundred. Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/qzO7Nql2WB — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 21, 2026

Before Gill, it was KL Rahul who laid the foundation. Rahul scored a magnificent 136 off 290 balls with 9 fours and 2 sixes.

Rahul brought up his first Test hundred in New Zealand off 207 balls and became the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.

He added 130 runs for the first wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and 165 runs for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (80).

Rahul was eventually bowled by Nathan Smith for 136, but by then India were already in complete control.

After Rahul’s dismissal, Gill and Rishabh Pant added over 100 runs for the fourth wicket. Pant played his natural aggressive game and remained unbeaten on 55, ensuring India did not lose momentum after Gill’s late dismissal.

With a lead of 118 runs and 6 wickets in hand, India are in a strong position to push for a big first-innings lead on Day 4 and put New Zealand under pressure in their second innings. Gill may have missed his hundred, but his 98 has put India in the driver’s seat in Wellington.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand 1st Innings: 368 all out in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175, Glenn Phillips 118; Jasprit Bumrah 4-92)

India 1st Innings: 486/4 in 125 overs at stumps, Day 3 (KL Rahul 136, Shubman Gill 98, Yashasvi Jaiswal 85, Devdutt Padikkal 80, Rishabh Pant 55*; Jacob Duffy 1-180)