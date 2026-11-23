Watch: Shubman Gill yells at Jasprit Bumrah to complete nearly impossible catch before India and New Zealand settled for draw

The video sparked a lot of reactions from users on social media with several people asking Bumrah to take a flying catch

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An interesting incident took place in the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve Cricket Ground in Wellington. The moment occurred in 63rd over of the third innings when Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were on the crease and Indian captain Shubman Gill asked frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah to complete an almost impossible catch.

In the fourth ball of the over, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a slower yorker to Daryl Mitchell, who managed to defend the ball towards mid-on. The ball fell on the opposite side of Bumrah and it was impossible for him to reach there.

However, captain Shubman Gill, who was standing at covers, asked Jasprit Bumrah to dive for the catch, and it prompted a hilarious response from the latter. “Catch it Boom bhai (Catch it Boom bro)”, Gill yelled. A confused Bumrah replied, “Kaise pakdu (How do I catch it)”.

Bumrah really got me giggling at 5 AM……

boommmmm bhai catch!!!!!!!

Bumrah: kaise pakduuu???? Hainnnnnnn????

Someone said: udd ke #INDvsNZ https://t.co/J3aa3DRa0p — NoCoSaL (@NoCoSaL) November 22, 2026

The video went instantly viral on social media with several users asking Bumrah to take a flying catch. The right-arm pacer had a tough outing on the final day of the Test as he registered only one wicket in a total of 42 overs.

India and New Zealand settle for draw

Meanwhile, after a tough five-day battle, India and New Zealand settled for a draw at the scenic Basin Reserve ground.