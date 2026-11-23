An interesting incident took place in the first Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve Cricket Ground in Wellington. The moment occurred in 63rd over of the third innings when Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were on the crease and Indian captain Shubman Gill asked frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah to complete an almost impossible catch.
In the fourth ball of the over, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a slower yorker to Daryl Mitchell, who managed to defend the ball towards mid-on. The ball fell on the opposite side of Bumrah and it was impossible for him to reach there.
However, captain Shubman Gill, who was standing at covers, asked Jasprit Bumrah to dive for the catch, and it prompted a hilarious response from the latter. “Catch it Boom bhai (Catch it Boom bro)”, Gill yelled. A confused Bumrah replied, “Kaise pakdu (How do I catch it)”.
Bumrah really got me giggling at 5 AM……
boommmmm bhai catch!!!!!!!
Bumrah: kaise pakduuu???? Hainnnnnnn????
Someone said: udd ke
#INDvsNZ https://t.co/J3aa3DRa0p
— NoCoSaL (@NoCoSaL) November 22, 2026
The video went instantly viral on social media with several users asking Bumrah to take a flying catch. The right-arm pacer had a tough outing on the final day of the Test as he registered only one wicket in a total of 42 overs.
Meanwhile, after a tough five-day battle, India and New Zealand settled for a draw at the scenic Basin Reserve ground.
The Indians needed eight wickets on the final day but managed to take only three as New Zealand held on to save the Test.
After winning the toss, India opted to bowl first and reduced New Zealand to 70/5. However, Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips turned the innings around with a 216-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Nicholls scored 175 not out, while Phillips made 118 as New Zealand posted 368 in their first innings.
India responded with a massive 720/9 declared, taking a 352-run lead. KL Rahul led the batting effort with 136, while Rishabh Pant scored 128. Shubman Gill narrowly missed his century, falling for 98. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80) and Dhruv Jurel (78) also made important contributions.
New Zealand were asked to follow on and faced a difficult task in their second innings. Devon Conway scored 65, while Rachin Ravindra contributed 37. However, India could not finish the job as the hosts continued to resist.
Daryl Mitchell remained unbeaten on 49, while Glenn Phillips scored 26 not out. The pair shared an unbeaten 63-run partnership for the sixth wicket, batting together for 43 overs to secure the draw. New Zealand finished at 239/5 in 120 overs.
Henry Nicholls was named Player of the Match for his outstanding contribution in the first innings.
The result leaves India and New Zealand level at 0-0 in the two-match series. The teams will now travel to Christchurch for the second and final Test, which begins on November 27.
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