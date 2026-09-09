Watch: Skipper Ishan Kishan’s 80 puts East Zone in complete control of Duleep Trophy 2026 final

Ishan Kishan smashed a quick 80 as East Zone took a 584-run lead over South Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final. Scroll down to read the full match report.

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Ishan Kishan smashed a quick 80 for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final. (Photo: X)

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan’s good run in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final continued as he scored a quick 80 against South Zone on Day 4 in Chennai. His knock helped East Zone extend their overall lead to 584 runs and put them firmly in the driving seat of the contest.

Kishan had already scored a stunning 270 in the first innings, and his second-innings 80 took his match tally to 350 runs. East Zone had posted 708 in their first innings before South Zone were bowled out for 336, giving the team a 372-run lead.

East Zone decided against enforcing the follow-on and returned to bat in their second innings. South Zone made early inroads, with Abhimanyu Easwaran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi departing cheaply.

Easwaran fell after edging one to the slip region, while Sooryavanshi was dismissed for eight. With the early wickets putting some pressure on East Zone, Kishan and Shikhar Mohan took their time and rebuilt the innings.

Once the lead moved beyond 400, Kishan began to attack the South Zone bowlers. He took on spinner Tripurana Vijay and cleared the boundary, while Mohan also found ways to keep the scoreboard moving.

Kishan launches attack after fifty

Kishan shifted gears after reaching his half-century and put South Zone under further pressure. He hammered Vijay for a series of boundaries and sixes, keeping the run rate high.

The aggressive approach eventually ended when Kishan was dismissed for 80. He missed out on another century but had already done enough to put East Zone in a commanding position.

MD Nidheesh breaks the partnership He gets the crucial wicket of East Zone captain Ishan Kishan who played yet another superb knock of 80(98) Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/BhTkGWeeoD#DuleepTrophy | #EZvSZ pic.twitter.com/j9C01OLgmB — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 9, 2026

His two innings in the final have now given him 350 runs in the match, underlining his impact as East Zone’s captain.

Shikhar Mohan provides huge support

Shikhar Mohan also played an important role in the second innings, scoring 52 before being dismissed. He had earlier made 85 in East Zone’s first innings.

After Mohan’s dismissal, East Zone continued to add runs and strengthened their position. Kumar Kushagra and Md Kounain Quraishi helped the team negotiate the final stages of the day’s play.

East Zone in complete control

At the end of the day’s play, East Zone were 212/5 in their second innings and held an overall lead of 584 runs over South Zone.

South Zone had earlier scored 336 in the first innings with Tilak Varma top-scoring with 99. Already in command after East Zone’s massive first-innings total of 708 led by Kishan’s 270.

With only the final day remaining, South Zone face a huge challenge to stay in the contest. East Zone, meanwhile, are within touching distance of completing a strong performance in the Duleep Trophy final.

Brief Scores

East Zone 708 & 212/5 (Ishan Kishan 80, Shikhar Mohan 52) lead South Zone 336 (Tilak Varma 99) by 584 runs.