WATCH: Smriti Mandhana create WORLD RECORD in Asian Games 2026 gold medal match, becomes…

Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma have soared past fifty runs in the first 5 overs against Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match on Tuesday.

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India's Smriti Mandhana was off to a flying start in Asian Games 2026 gold medal match vs Sri Lanka. (Photo: PTI)

Asian Games 2026: Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is going from strength-to-strength in the Asian Games 2026 tournament. The Indian opener was off to a flying start in the Asian Games 2026 gold medal match vs Sri Lanka at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on Tuesday, racing to 30 in 17 balls in the first four overs after Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first.

Mandhana smashed three sixes and three fours in the first four overs to get India off to a blistering start and become the first-ever batter in women’s cricket to complete 11000 runs in international cricket. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain needed 13 runs to complete 11000 runs and went past the massive record in the first 10 balls that she faced.

Stepping up again on the big stage #TeamIndia Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana with a 3️⃣0️⃣-ball FIFTY in the Gold Medal match Updates ▶️ https://t.co/DVlhLBajxB#AsianGames pic.twitter.com/fpMhBcpGG3 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 22, 2026

The Indian opener has scored 788 runs in 9 Tests, 5411 runs in 120 ODI matches and over 4800 runs in 179 T20I matches. Mandhana and Shafali Verma also created a new world record with over 4000 runs scored together in T20I cricketer – the highest-ever by any pair.

Mandhana raced to 38 in 21 balls with 4 sixes and 3 fours in the first six overs while in-form Shafali Verma, who scored a century in the women’s cricket semifinal against Bangladesh on Sunday, was batting on 29 off 15 balls with 2 sixes and 2 fours.

The Indian opening batters put on 67 runs for no wicket with 19 runs coming in Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu’s opening over – the 5th of the innings. India and Sri Lanka had faced off earlier this month in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final with the Indians winning the clash by 72 runs in Dubai to claim a record-extending eighth title.

Mandhana carried on her blazing form after the powerplay overs as well, smashing her 5th six off the innings to move along to 48 in 26 balls as Indians raced to 87 for no loss in the first 8 overs. India are the defending gold medal winners at the Asian Games, having won the 2023 title in Hangzhou.

If India beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday morning, it will be India’s first gold medal in the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. They have already won four silver medals and two bronze so far in the tournament.

Mandhana completed her fifty in only 30 balls – her 37th half-century in T20I cricket with 2 centuries – in the 10th over of the innings as Indians closed in on a century partnership for the opening wicket. But her opening partner Shafali Verma was dismissed for 48 off 29 balls with 3 sixes and 3 fours as Indians lost their 1st wicket for 99 runs.