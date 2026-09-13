WATCH: Smriti Mandhana creates HISTORY, sets THIS huge record in Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final

Smriti Mandhana created history by setting a new world record in a women’s T20I final. Read on to find out what the record was.

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Smriti Mandhana created history with Shafali Verma. (Image: IANS)

Smriti Mandhana played a key role in creating history during the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Along with opening partner Shafali Verma, she helped India set a new world record for the highest partnership in a women’s T20I final.

The pair added 129 runs for the first wicket, breaking the previous record of 120 runs set by West Indies’ Hayley Matthews and Stafanie Taylor against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup final in Kolkata.

Mandhana leads India’s strong start

While Shafali provided the early fireworks, Mandhana played a steady and classy innings. She started carefully and reached 23 off 22 balls as Shafali attacked from the other end. Once Shafali completed her fifty, Mandhana also began to open up.

She swept Nilakshi Silva for a six and later launched Chamudi Praboda over long-on. One of her best shots came when she played an inside-out drive through cover for four. Mandhana brought up her fifty in just 35 balls and looked in complete control.

The 129-run opening stand put India in a strong position and gave them complete command in the first half of the innings.

Smriti’s 36th T20I fifty, in yet another Big Final Watch the #DPWorldWomensAsiaCup2026 FINAL LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NotAGentlemansGame pic.twitter.com/7JJO6HCvAO — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 13, 2026

Shafali Verma brings the attack

Shafali Verma was the main aggressor during the record partnership. She attacked from the start and punished anything in her hitting zone. In one over from Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, she smashed two sixes and a four.

India raced to 57 without loss in the Powerplay and crossed 90 before the partnership finally ended. Shafali scored a brilliant 68 off only 31 balls before she was caught by Athapaththu off Praboda.

India finish with 183/5

Mandhana was run out shortly after following a mix-up with captain Harmanpreet Kaur. It was her third run-out of the tournament. India were 140 for two after 15 overs, but Sri Lanka’s bowlers managed to slow the scoring in the final phase.

Richa Ghosh made 17 off 13 balls. India added only 43 runs in the last five overs and finished at 183 for five.

The big opening partnership had already given India a strong foundation for a competitive total. Mandhana’s calm yet effective batting during the record stand once again highlighted her importance as one of the most reliable openers in women’s cricket.