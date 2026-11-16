WATCH: Smriti Mandhana’s brilliant knock goes in vain as Railways beat Maharashtra by 10 runs

Smriti Mandhana's important knock of 67 runs off 44 balls didn't work as her side, Maharashtra, suffered a 10-run loss against Railways.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/watch-smriti-mandhanas-brilliant-knock-goes-in-vain-as-railways-beat-maharashtra-by-10-runs-8545345/ Copy

Railways Women beat Maharashtra Women by 10 runs in SWT20 (Image - X)

Indian women’s team captain and one of the finest batters of all time, Smriti Mandhana displayed an incredible batting performance in domestic cricket. She delivered her brilliance for Maharashtra during a Senior Women’s T20 Trophy match against Railways. Despite playing a crucial knock, Maharashtra suffered a loss by 10 runs.

Railways Women got the chance to bat first. Star opening batter Pratika Rawal displayed an impressive batting performance for Railways. She provided a strong start to Railways with her impressive boundaries. On the other hand, her opening partner Shipra Giri was dismissed for a duck.

After her dismissal, star players Pratika Rawal and Riya Chaudhari built a crucial partnership to increase the team’s score. Riya Chaudhari also smashed some important boundaries to trouble Maharashtra’s bowling attack. Speaking about their scores, Pratika Rawal scored 72 runs off 51 balls. In her knock, she smashed 5 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 141.

Meanwhile, Riya Chaudhari also scored 72 runs off 52 balls, including 8 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 138. This impressive performance helped her side score 173 runs on the board.

In response, Indian women’s team captain Smriti Mandhana provided an excellent start to the team by using her international experience. Smriti Mandhana displayed her brilliance in domestic cricket by finding gaps and scoring impressive boundaries.

She targeted Railways’ bowling attack and played a brilliant knock. Her teammates were losing their wickets easily. However, Smriti Mandhana was stood on the crease like a warrior and played an incredible innings. Minnu Mani was the bowler, who dismissed Maharashtra’s captain for 67 runs off 44 balls. In her innings, Smriti Mandhana scored 9 fours and 2 sixes, at a strike rate of 152.

A captain’s knock in a spirited fight Smriti Mandhana’s crisp 67 (44) kept Maharashtra in the hunt in the #SWT20 Super League battle against Railways Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/PWBx9JRalz @mflone_ https://t.co/AVcos58Kwk — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 16, 2026

Other than Smriti Mandhana, no other player could have a big impact on Maharashtra in this match. This poor performance caused them to lose this game by 10 runs.

For Railways, Ekta Bisht was the key bowler in this match as she displayed her excellence and succeeded in dismissing five wickets and conceded 23 runs in four overs.