WATCH: Sourav Ganguly praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after record-breaking double century, warns against comparisons

Sourav Ganguly calls 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a huge prospect after his record-breaking 204 against UAE A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Image: X)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has praised young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his incredible performance in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026. The 15-year-old grabbed attention after smashing a stunning 204 runs for India A against UAE in Doha.

His powerful innings included 28 sixes and seven fours, helping India A complete a comfortable run chase. While Ganguly believes the youngster has a bright future in Indian cricket, he has also asked fans and experts not to put unnecessary pressure on him through comparisons with other players.

Sourav Ganguly Calls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a Huge Prospect

Ganguly was impressed with the way Sooryavanshi has handled opportunities at such a young age. The former India captain believes the left-handed batter has already shown his talent through his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and for India.

Speaking about the teenager, Ganguly told ANI, “He is a good player. At this age, he played so well in the IPL too. He’s a huge prospect. Whatever opportunities he has gotten for India as well, he has played [well]. He’s the future.”

His comments are indicative of his confidence in Sooryavanshi’s abilities. But Ganguly was also clear that the youngster should be allowed to build his career without too many expectations at this early stage.

Ganguly Warns Fans Against Comparing the Young Batter

Sooryavanshi’s aggressive batting has already led to discussions about his future and comparisons with some of the biggest names in cricket. Ganguly, however, believes such comparisons are not needed right now.

“Don’t make comparisons and all; let him play. He’s a left-hander, just 15–16 years old—let him play,” he said.

The message from the former captain is simple: Sooryavanshi needs time, support and regular opportunities to improve his game.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s performance, former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly says, “He is a good player; at this age, he played so well in the IPL too. He is a huge prospect. For India as well, in whatever opportunities he has received, he has performed; he is the future. Do not make any comparisons; let him play. He is a left-hander; he is just 15–16 years old; let him play. On his experience of hosting Bigg Boss Bangla, he says, “It is a good experience. It is the first year I have done it, and the show has become so popular, so it feels good. — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2026

The youngster produced a memorable performance against UAE A on November 24. He reached his century in just 28 balls and went on to complete his double century in only 52 deliveries.

His final score of 204 came from 53 balls, with 28 sixes and seven boundaries. This was a record List A innings and helped India A target of 250 in 14.2 overs. India A won by seven wickets and booked their semi-final spot.

A Bright Future Ahead for India’s Young Batter

Sooryavanshi has been in the news for his IPL performances and his early international career. His fearless approach and ability to get on the scoreboard quickly have made him one of the game’s most exciting young hitters to watch.

Sooryavanshi will be keen to continue scoring runs and help India A perform well in the remaining matches of the tournament.