WATCH: Star India cricketer Virat Kohli causes massive commotion on his arrival at Auckland airport

The fans went crazy after seeing Virat Kohli at the Auckland airport ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Virat Kohli arrives at Auckland airport for ODI series against New Zealand (Image - X)

The Indian team is ready to play the fourth T20I match of the series against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland. Shreyas Iyer’s side have already won this ongoing series, after winning the third game of the series. After the victory, Team India gained the momentum and led the series 3-0.

There are two games remaining for this series. After the T20I series, both sides will be seen competing in five-match ODI series. Which will start from November 4th. The first ODI match will be played at Eden Park in Auckland.

Ahead of the five-match ODI series, there’s good news for Indian cricket fans as the star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time, Virat Kohli, has arrived in Auckland for the series.

There are many videos surfing on social media regarding Virat Kohli as the Indian star was spotted at the Auckland airport. After seeing him, the fans went crazy as they were requesting selfies, autographs and handshakes.

Kahanibaaz @Vimalwa captures the Kohli-mania in Auckland as hundreds of Indian fans turn up to catch a glimpse of the Chase Master! ⚡️ Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st ODI on 4th November, 7:30 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony LIV & Sony Vizha. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #SonyVizha #NZvIND — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) October 30, 2026

For Virat Kohli’s security, there were 5 security personnel assigned for fan management. Despite having such tight security, some fans also tried to jump through security just for a picture or autograph with the Indian star.

However, some video clippings also claimed that the fans were waiting for Virat Kohli for many hours and also spent an entire day at the Auckland airport for his glimpse.

The T20I series between India and New Zealand has been one-sided so far. The reason behind it is the dominance of the Indian team. Shreyas Iyer’s Team India succeeded in winning all three matches played in this series.

Speaking about the last game of the series, star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma delivered a remarkable performance for his side in the much-important game as this match decided the T20I series victory signals for Team India.

Discussing Abhishek Sharma’s crucial knock. The left-hand batter scored 113 runs off 38 balls. In his knock, Abhishek Sharma smashed 9 fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 297.37. On the other hand, pocket dynamite Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also displayed a brilliant batting performance by providing a major setback to New Zealand’s bowling lineup.

Sooryavanshi faced 19 balls, where he managed to score 45 runs, including 4 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 236.84. Their attacking approach and hard-hitting knocks helped the Indian side to chase down the total of 199 runs in just 13.2 overs and scalping the third match of the series.