WATCH: Star player from MI smashes EXPLOSIVE 173 in only 64 balls with 12 sixes in T20 league, just misses WORLD RECORD

Amritsar Soormas smashed 279 runs in 20 overs in a Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 match vs Mohali Kings on Tuesday.

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Amritsar Soormas captain Naman Dhir. (Source: X)

Amritsar Soormas vs Mohali Kings Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026: The 18th match of the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 provided the biggest fireworks in the tournament with Amritsar Soormas skipper Naman Dhir smashing a blazing 173 off only 64 with a dozen sixes. The Mumbai Indians batter just missed out on the world record of highest-ever T20 individual score set by former West Indies opener Chris Gayle.

Dhir, who was retained for Rs 5.25 crore by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026 season, just dismissed with 2 balls remaining in the innings and only 2 runs away from Gayle’s world T20 record. Gayle holds the record for highest individual T20 score of 175 not out for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2013 season against Pune Warriors India.

Read more: THIS star India cricketer conceded 51 runs in 4 overs in a local T20 league ahead of Afghanistan T20 series

The 26-year-old Punjab batter, however, smashed the record of former Australia captain Aaron Finch, who had hit 172 in a T20I match against Zimbabwe in 2018. Thanks to Dhir’s blazing knock, the Soormas piled up a massive total of 279 for 7 in 20 overs after batting first at PCA Stadium in Mohali against Mohali Kings on Tuesday.

WATCH Naman Dhir’s blazing 173 vs Mohali Kings in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 match HERE…

NAMAN DHIR SHOW IN THE SHER-E-PUNJAB T20 LEAGUE! Naman smashed 100 runs from just 37 balls Absolute carnage from Naman Dhir! #NamanDhir #SherEPunjabT20League pic.twitter.com/NPGyE3AVtO — ʀ ᴜ ᴋ ᴍ ɪ ɴ ɪ ᶠᵃⁿ (@rukmini_fan) September 8, 2026

It was Dhir’s maiden century in T20 cricket in 62 matches so far. His 173 also included 16 fours apart from 12 sixes.

Before this match, Dhir had piled up 1222 runs in 61 T20 matches at an average of 26 and a strike-rate of 156.26 with 5 fifties. He has scored 710 runs in 37 IPL matches till date with Mumbai Indians. In the IPL 2026 season, Dhir scored 318 runs in 14 matches at an average of 26.5 with a strike-rate of 147.22 with 2 fifties.

Apart from Dhir, Jashanpreet Singh notched up 41 off 25 balls with 2 sixes and 3 fours while Abhay Choudhary hit 20 off 10 balls with 1 sixes and 3 fours.

For the Mohali Kings, Ayush Goyal was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 4/43. Dhir has now become the 2nd highest run-getter in the ongoing Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 with 430 runs in six matches with 31 sixes to his name.

Punjab Kings and Jalandhar Warriors wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh is the leading run-getter in the league with 445 runs in 6 matches at a strike-rate of 213.94 with 28 sixes.