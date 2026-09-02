WATCH: Star player from Mumbai Indians smashes 100 in 54 balls, equals HUGE record of Virat Kohli and David Warner

Quinton de Kock's century for Barbados Tridents goes in vain as St Kitts and Nevis Patriots post six-wicket win in CPL 2026 match.

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South Africa's Quinton de Kock was part of Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 season. (Photo: IANS)

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents CPL 2026: Mumbai Indians opener and Barbados Tridents batter Quinton de Kock created history in match no. 23 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 against home side St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Warner Park on Tuesday. South African De Kock notched up his 10th T20 century to draw level with Indian legend Virat Kohli and former Australia opener David Warner but his ton was not enough for the Tridents to notch up a win.

De Kock posted a hundred off 54 balls with six sixes and 10 fours en route to scoring 106 off 57 balls as the visitors posted 217 for 4 in 20 overs after batting first. He put on 116 runs for the second wicket with Tridents opener Zachary Carter, who scored 57 in 36 balls with 7 sixes and 1 four. Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was the pick of the Patriots bowlers, claiming 2/43 in 4 overs.

The record-equalling 10th T20 ton puts him in joint third place with Kohli and Warner. Only Pakistan’s Babar Azam with 13 centuries and former West Indies batter Chris Gayle with 22 have more T20 tons to their name.

WATCH Quinton de Kock notch up his 10th T20 century in CPL 2026 match HERE…

De Kock, who was bought for Rs 1 crore by Nita Ambani’s Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026, has scored 12,867 runs in 457 matches and 433 innings at an average of 31.30 and a strike rate of 139.78, with 10 centuries and 84 fifties, with a best score of 140 not out. He is the ninth-highest T20 run-getter of all time, with West Indies legend Kieron Pollard at the top with 14,933 runs in 751 matches at an average of 31.77 and a strike rate of 151.17, including two centuries and 71 innings, with a best score of 104.

Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher set up Patriots win

Meanwhile, Johnson Charles and Andre Fletcher were the standouts for the home side, but they were backed up superbly by their teammates in a battle between two sides at the bottom of the table. Sent in to bat, the Tridents got off to a rocky start when Brandon King departed after just eight balls. That setback did little to slow the visitors, however, as Zachary Carter and de Kock took charge during the Power Play.

The Patriots knew they needed a flying start in the chase — and Charles delivered. The opener attacked from the outset, finding his rhythm during the Power Play. Then came a bizarre moment when Charles lofted a full toss towards deep midwicket and was caught.

The Patriots bench were furious that a no ball wasn’t given as Charles headed off. The third umpire intervened and overturned the decision, sending Charles back to the crease. To make matters worse for the Tridents, Charles promptly smashed the resulting free hit for six.

Charles and Kyle Mayers continued to keep pace with the required rate, but the Tridents eventually got a breakthrough through a slice of fortune. Rutherford deflected Charles’ straight drive onto the stumps, leaving Mayers stranded and run out.

The Tridents then appeared to take another major step towards victory when Charles was finally dismissed for a superb 78 by Mujeeb Ur Rahman. But the Patriots refused to buckle.

Instead, they dug deep and ensured they did not surrender cheap wickets. Dasun Shanaka, Jason Holder, Fletcher and Hasaranga all made valuable contributions to keep the chase alive and propel the Patriots towards what became the fourth-highest successful run chase in CPL history.

Fletcher has been the man the Patriots have repeatedly turned to when they need someone to finish the job — and once again, he delivered. The veteran smashed a towering six to bring up a sensational six-wicket victory with five balls remaining and sparked wild celebrations at Warner Park.

The Patriots will complete their home leg in two days’ time when they face the Saint Lucia Kings, while the Tridents return home to begin their own run of home matches on beginning on Saturday against defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders.